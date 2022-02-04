‘Game-Changer-‘ New Mixed-Use Development Coming to Commerce







Modelo will occupy where Veterans Park now stands. Seen here is a residential tower and open green space with an amphitheater for outdoor events.

February 4, 2022

By Brian Hews

The City of Commerce, home to one of the largest cardrooms in the nation, and one of the largest high-end malls in the state, might now become a move-in city thanks to a new project the City Council is currently considering.

The proposed project will be located at Veterans Park and an adjacent open lot next to the park, with completely new structures, an all-inclusive playground, a soccer and baseball youth sports complex, a library, and ample outdoor green space for community events and services.

________________________________________________________

________________________________________________________

The project will also include a new grass-stepped-amphitheater for community events and outdoor summer concert nights.

Called Modelo, the expansive development will also boast mixed-use residential and entertainment properties, enhanced transit connections, and a community center.

According to the developer, Comstock Realty, “Modelo will create a welcoming and open urban village that will complement and enhance the City of Commerce and will provide an attractive lifestyle for residents, as well as draw visitors to the public space, youth sports complex, all-inclusive playground and entertainment options from all over Southern California.”

________________________________________________________

________________________________________________________

In addition to the amenities, 850 residential units will be built, consisting of a mixture of 25-50 townhomes, with the remaining for-rent apartment and townhouse-style units with easy access to the Rio Hondo trail and river as well as the surrounding neighborhood.

Comstock has conducted community outreach efforts to obtain residents’ input, and 99% has been positive.

The project is currently being considered for approval by the City Council; at their Jan. 31 meeting, sources said they were ready to approve the project, but LA Creed stepped in and filed an appeal to make sure jobs are given to local residents and unions.

The same thing happened to ABCUSD when they passed the infrastructure bond, several unions stepped up and demanded the District use local union workers for the improvements.

A few Trustees fought the union and a union agreement was not approved.

Once approved, the completion od Modelo is expected to take 4-5 years.

Tags

Hyper local award winning weekly community newspaper group: Cerritos news, Artesia news, Hawaiian Gardens news, Norwalk news, Lakewood news, La Mirada news, Pico Rivera news, La Palma news, Commerce news, Bellflower news, Montebello news, Whittier news

Like this: Like Loading...