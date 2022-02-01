8,786 New Positive Cases and 37 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles 

COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate and Hospitalizations Continue Downtrend

Public Health data shows that LA County is continuing to head in the right direction with decreases across most COVID-19 metrics including daily cases, test positivity, and hospitalizations.

For the week ending January 31, LA County reported an average of 18,617 daily cases, representing a 38% decrease from the average of 29,978 daily cases reported the previous week. Similarly, the daily average case rate decreased to 193 positive cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending January 31 compared to 311 positive cases per 100,000 residents for the prior week, representing a 38% decline in the average daily case rate. The seven-day average daily test positivity rate also declined by 33% to 8.8%, compared to 13.2% for the week prior.

In addition to hopeful case and test positivity trends, hospital admissions for Covid-positive patients in LA County have also significantly declined. For the week ending January 30, the seven-day average of daily hospital admissions decreased by 143 admissions from the prior week to 441 admissions, translating into a 24% decline in County hospital admissions.

Unfortunately, deaths, which typically lag hospitalizations by several weeks, continue to trend slightly upward. The 7-day average daily deaths increased by 7% from an average of 58 daily reported deaths for the week ending January 24, to an average of 62 daily deaths reported for the week ending January 31. Tragically, we are reporting another 37 deaths in the county today.