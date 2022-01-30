Dropping Rapidly, Be Vigilant: 16,835 New COVID Cases, 40 in LAC

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend. 16,835 new COVID-19 cases (2,648,751 cases to date)

40 new deaths due to COVID-19 (28,923 deaths to date)

3,852 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 11,053,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Su 1/30 Sa 1/29 F 1/28 Th 1/27 W 1/26 Tu 1/25 M 1/24 Daily new cases 16,835* 21,709 23,796 26,010 20,866 18,822 25,784* Daily deaths 40* 73 101 85 91 36 27* Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases 3,852 3,998 4,192 4,323 4,534 4,554 4,573 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 9.1% 9.6% 10.3% 10.9% 11.6% 12.5% 13.2%