Dropping Rapidly, Be Vigilant: 16,835 New COVID Cases, 40 in LAC

|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend.
- 16,835 new COVID-19 cases (2,648,751 cases to date)
- 40 new deaths due to COVID-19 (28,923 deaths to date)
- 3,852 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- More than 11,053,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date
|
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths
Last 7 Days
|
|
Su
1/30
|
Sa
1/29
|
F
1/28
|
Th
1/27
|
W
1/26
|
Tu
1/25
|
M
1/24
|
Daily new cases
|
16,835*
|
21,709
|
23,796
|
26,010
|
20,866
|
18,822
|
25,784*
|
Daily deaths
|
40*
|
73
|
101
|
85
|
91
|
36
|
27*
|
Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases
|
3,852
|
3,998
|
4,192
|
4,323
|
4,534
|
4,554
|
4,573
|
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
|
9.1%
|
9.6%
|
10.3%
|
10.9%
|
11.6%
|
12.5%
|
13.2%