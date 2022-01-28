Pico Rivera Moving Forward With Local Street Improvements

ADA ramp completion on Durfee in Pico Rivera.

January 28, 2022

City prioritized street segments that would benefit the most from overlay or reconstruction.

Pico Rivera uses a Pavement Management System (PMS) which dictates the city’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) that funds citywide street resurfacing and reconstruction improvements.

PMS is a set of defined procedures for collecting, analyzing, maintaining, and reporting pavement data, to assist decision-makers in finding optimum strategies for maintaining pavements in serviceable condition over a given period of time for the least cost.

Residents in Pico Rivera will avoid fewer potholes and other pavement maladies as the City has taken its PMS information and is now moving forward on providing major reconstruction and resurfacing to a number of local streets.

Projects include street resurfacing by grinding the existing pavement surface and placing new asphalt overlay, a treatment that restores failing pavement to good condition thereby prolonging the service life of existing pavement.

“We are very pleased the City will be able to provide our residents with new and improved resurfacing of local streets,” said Monica Sanchez, Mayor of Pico Rivera. “Staff evaluated the condition of existing pavement throughout the City and prioritized street segments that would benefit the most from overlay or reconstruction. I’m sure our residents will be incredibly pleased once the work is complete.”

The scope of this project includes upgrading a total of 183 curb ramps because the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) mandates non-compliant ADA curb ramps adjacent to resurfacing improvements be brought up to code. These ramps were identified in the City’s ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan.

ADA Transition Plans are a federally mandated requirement by Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Title II of ADA states that no qualified individual with a disability be excluded from participation or denied the benefits of the services, programs, or activities based on disability.

The project includes reconstruction where poor pavement and/or the subgrade has degraded to the extent that resurfacing would not be effective. In these instances, complete removal and reconstruction of the entire depth of street pavement and the subgrade is necessary.

The scope also includes replacement of damaged curb and gutter and reconstruction of cross gutters prone to local flooding. New striping using thermoplastic, a more durable type of roadway paint, will be installed on top of new roadway surfaces. Regulatory and warning signs will be upgraded throughout the project limits as well.

The contract for the street reconstruction and resurfacing was awarded to R.J Noble Company for a not-to-exceed amount of $8.8 million.

The selection of the company was made after the issuance of a Notice Inviting Bids (NIB) publicly advertised on December 10, 2021, and December 17, 2021. While the total estimated project budget is $11,080,000 the total estimated project cost is $10,314,046.

Any project funds remaining at the end of the project will be transferred into the respective fund balances for reallocation to future projects.

Like this: Like Loading...