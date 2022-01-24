Urgent Need for Blood and Platelet Donations at Memorial Care



Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach are in urgent need of blood and platelet donations. I’ve attached some additional information. Please let me know if you have any questions.

Blood and platelet donations are urgently needed as supplies are shrinking due to the latest COVID-19 surge. Donations are used for patients during life-saving procedures. All blood types are needed, but in particular, O+ blood (universal donors) are in extreme demand. This call for help is ongoing. Blood donors will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card and platelet donors will receive a $9 amazon gift card.

Schedule an appointment to donate by visiting memorialcare.org/BloodDonation or calling (562) 933-0808.

