Fraudulent COVID Testing Sites Shut Down in Bell Gardens and South Gate

Supervisor Hahn Directs County to Monitor and Shut Down South Gate, CA—Today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is directing county officials to monitor pop-up testing sites and close fraudulent sites that are defrauding residents. In recent days, officials in South Gate and Bell Gardens shut down six fraudulent testing sites. Some sites are charging people for tests that they never receive results for, and others are asking people to give them their social security number. “It is despicable that people are taking advantage of communities during a deadly pandemic,” said Supervisor Hahn, who wrote a letter to the Director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Rafael Carbajal. “I am directing the County’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs to monitor pop-up testing sites across the county and shut down any sites that are defrauding the public. Testing is one of our most important tools during this pandemic and residents need assurance that they will get accurate test results and their information will be protected.” Today, two new County testing sites will open, one at the LA County Library in Lynwood located at 11320 Bullis Road, and the other at the LA County Library in Pico Rivera located at 9001 Mines Avenue. Both sites will open today from 2-5pm and then have regularly scheduled hours that will be posted on the County’s testing website, covid19.lacounty.gov/la-county-pick-up-testing-kit-program. The sites provide residents with PCR testing kits that they can administer themselves and expect results in 1-3 days. Residents can find a free, legitimate test site near them by visiting covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. They can also report a testing site they expect to be fraudulent at bit.ly/DCBAHelp.