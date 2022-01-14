RATES RATES  

January 3-9, 2022 La Mirada Crime Summary

 

Notable Arrests

  • Two grand theft suspects were arrested for their involvement in thefts throughout La Mirada.
  • Ten suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations. 

Robbery

  • A suspect was arrested for an attempted bank robbery on the 12700 block of Valley View Ave. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

 Aggravated Assault

  • During a late-night altercation several individuals were involved in a fight on the 15800 block of Imperial Hwy. Minor injuries were reported during the incident.
  • A suspect was arrested for assault on a police officer during a disturbance call on the 13900 block of Imperial Hwy. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

 Other Structure Burglary

  • An early morning burglary was reported on the 13900 block of Valley View Ave.
  • An early morning burglary was reported on the 15200 block of Rosecrans Ave.
  • A daytime door smash burglary was reported on the 16700 block of Knott Ave.
  • An early morning burglary was reported on the 12700 block of Valley View Ave.

 Vehicle Burglary

  • A wallet was stolen during a daytime window smash burglary on the 14900 block of Crosswood Rd.
  • A daytime burglary was reported on the 15300 block of Stamy Rd.
  • A daytime window smash burglary was reported on the 13300 block of Beach Blvd.
  • A daytime attempt burglary was reported on the 14500 block of Rosecrans Ave.

 Grand Theft

  • A daytime theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 12600 block of La Mirada Blvd.
  • Various tools were stolen during a daytime theft on the 12300 block of La Mirada Blvd.

Grand Theft Auto

  • A truck was reported stolen on the 11900 block of Nashville Ave.
  • A sedan was reported stolen on the 15800 block of Glazebrook Dr.
  • An attempt theft of a truck was reported on the 14700 block of Firestone Blvd.
  • A stolen SUV was recovered on the 13900 block of Imperial Hwy.
  • A stolen SUV was recovered on the 11900 block of La Mirada Blvd.

