January 3-9, 2022 La Mirada Crime Summary
Notable Arrests
- Two grand theft suspects were arrested for their involvement in thefts throughout La Mirada.
- Ten suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.
Robbery
- A suspect was arrested for an attempted bank robbery on the 12700 block of Valley View Ave. No injuries were sustained during the incident.
Aggravated Assault
- During a late-night altercation several individuals were involved in a fight on the 15800 block of Imperial Hwy. Minor injuries were reported during the incident.
- A suspect was arrested for assault on a police officer during a disturbance call on the 13900 block of Imperial Hwy. No injuries were sustained during the incident.
Other Structure Burglary
- An early morning burglary was reported on the 13900 block of Valley View Ave.
- An early morning burglary was reported on the 15200 block of Rosecrans Ave.
- A daytime door smash burglary was reported on the 16700 block of Knott Ave.
- An early morning burglary was reported on the 12700 block of Valley View Ave.
Vehicle Burglary
- A wallet was stolen during a daytime window smash burglary on the 14900 block of Crosswood Rd.
- A daytime burglary was reported on the 15300 block of Stamy Rd.
- A daytime window smash burglary was reported on the 13300 block of Beach Blvd.
- A daytime attempt burglary was reported on the 14500 block of Rosecrans Ave.
Grand Theft
- A daytime theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 12600 block of La Mirada Blvd.
- Various tools were stolen during a daytime theft on the 12300 block of La Mirada Blvd.
Grand Theft Auto
- A truck was reported stolen on the 11900 block of Nashville Ave.
- A sedan was reported stolen on the 15800 block of Glazebrook Dr.
- An attempt theft of a truck was reported on the 14700 block of Firestone Blvd.
- A stolen SUV was recovered on the 13900 block of Imperial Hwy.
- A stolen SUV was recovered on the 11900 block of La Mirada Blvd.
