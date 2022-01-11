San Fernando Valley native serves aboard USS Essex

INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 7, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Kevin Zamora (left), from Fresno, Calif., Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Anthony Perez (middle), from San Fernando Valley, Calif., and Airman Fabian Ayala (right), from Ciacles, Puerto Rico, stand fire watch aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 7. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

