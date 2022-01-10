La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts 2022 Season

January 10, 2022

La Mirada, Calif. ~ La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts wants you to start your new year with some unforgettable experiences and extraordinary entertainment! This coming year in our newly-renovated theatre, we could not be more “excited” to bring you THE POINTER SISTERS, THE FOUR TOPS, THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS, MARTY STUART, and MARTIN BARRE; for our jazz enthusiasts, we have THE BRUBECK BROTHERS, THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ ORCHESTRA, THE BENNY GOODMAN TRIBUTE ORCHESTRA featuring THE FOUR FRESHMEN, and a jazz celebration of THE ALLMAN BROTHERS! Join us this year to be mystified by the mental mind-bending of THE CLAIRVOYANTS; tributes featuring the music of LED ZEPPELIN, RAY CHARLES, and OINGO BOINGO; songs & dances from Broadway and the movies featuring Davis Gaines in the new revue GET HAPPY, Terron Brooks in THE SOUL OF BROADWAY, and DANCE TO THE MOVIES featuring Academy Award nominee Lesley Ann Warren, dancers from “Dancing With The Stars,” and finalists from “American Idol”; family-friendly shows such as TWINKLE TIME AND FRIENDS, THE CIRCUS SCIENCE SPECTACULAR, and more! 2022 is going to be our best year ever for live entertainment at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts!

“PETITE FLEUR”

ADONIS ROSE AND THE

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ ORCHESTRA’S NOJO 7 featuring CYRILLE AIMÉE

Friday, January 14, 2022 – 8 pm

$15 – $48

Founded in 2002, the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra was formed to celebrate and fortify the American Jazz portfolio with an emphasis on developing the

New Orleans Jazz industry. Led by Artistic Director Adonis Rose, the ensemble has an ever-increasing repertoire that exemplifies the influence of Jazz as the grandfather of modern American music. The new album, Petite Fleur, tells the love story, musical connection, and history between France and the city of New Orleans. The new album features French singer Cyrille Aimée whom The Wall Street Journal hails as “one of the most promising jazz singers of her generation.”

This one-night only performance will feature Cyrille Aimée, Adonis Rose and the NOJO 7, the vibrant, 7-piece ensemble of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

RAY ON MY MIND –

THE RAY CHARLES STORY

Saturday, January 15, 2022 – 8 pm

$15 – $75

This concert/theater work brings the music and the story of the great Ray Charles to vivid life! Portraying Ray, master pianist/vocalist Kenny Brawner leads his 12-piece orchestra and three sultry vocalists (à la the Raelettes), performing the American legend’s most popular hits: “What’d I Say?,” “I Got A Woman,” “Mess Around,” “Georgia On My Mind,” and many more! The music is interwoven with monologues depicting how gospel, blues, jazz and country influenced Ray’s style, while also reflecting on American social history, his epic battle with drugs, and his triumphant return home to Georgia.

SO NOW YOU KNOW

Sunday, January 16, 2022 – 1 pm

$10 – $23

So Now You Know brings together members of the La Mirada community to tell their personal stories of individual discovery in words and movement. These true tales of love, life, childhood, and family are entertaining, uplifting and often hilarious. Artistic Director Janet Roston and Storytelling Coach Ryan Bergmann of Mixed eMotion Theatrix workshopped with this special group of teens and seniors from our community to create this unique performance with, and for, La Mirada. A special, one-of-a-kind show you’ll find touching … and unifying.

BRANDON HEATH

Friday, February 18, 2022 – 8 pm

$13 – $41

A Nashville native, Heath quickly won the hearts of Christian Music fans when he released his major label debut in 2006. With four #1 singles to his credit, including the RIAA Platinum-certified “Give Me Your Eyes,” the singer has garnered five Grammy® nominations, an American Music Award nod and an Emmy Award. In addition, he’s earned eight Dove Awards, including two consecutive Male Vocalist honors (2009 & 2010) and a win for Song of the Year (“Give Me Your Eyes”). He’s also been recognized as a top lyricist in his field with numerous songwriting accolades, including being named BMI’s 2014 Songwriter of the Year. Don’t miss out on this inspiring night of music as Brandon fuses his signature pop sensibilities with his storytelling gifts.

JAY LENO – Matinee Added!

Saturday, February 19, 2022 – 3 pm & 8 pm

$48 – $285

See one of the world’s leading entertainers, comedian Jay Leno, live in La Mirada! Jay Leno has captivated living rooms across the world for over 20 years with charisma, comedy, and charm as host of late-night television’s top-rated, “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno and now with “Jay Leno’s Garage” on CNBC.

A television icon, standup comedian, best-selling children’s book author, lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, Leno has been deemed “the hardest working man in show business.”

He has been honored by the Television Academy with an Emmy® for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series and was inducted into the Television Academy’s Broadcast Hall of Fame. Enjoy a night of laughter with the legendary stand-up comic Jay Leno!

MARTIN BARRE performs classic JETHRO TULL with special guests! “AQUALUNG” 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Saturday, February 26, 2022 – 8 pm

$25 – $75

At the center of Jethro Tull’s unique sound is guitarist Martin Barre, who is renowned for his formidable mastery of historic riffs, power chords, and soaring melodic solos. Martin is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of Jethro Tull’s iconic and legendary album “Aqualung” with a worldwide tour. He brings a spectacular show playing the album in its entirety with his touring band “The Martin Barre Band” together with former Jethro Tull band members Clive Bunker and Dee Palmer. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sit back and relive this beloved album, being played in full and in sequence for the first time!

THE CLAIRVOYANTS

Sunday, February 27, 2022 – 6:30 pm

$30 – $60

DIRECT FROM BROADWAY! Thommy Ten and Amelie Van Tass (The Clairvoyants) were born and raised in Austria and now reside both there and in America. When they met in 2011, they began to develop their “second sight” act, and two months later brought it to the stage for the first time. In 2014, they received their first long-term contract in America when they performed in the show The Illusionarium by Jeff Hobson. They were subsequently offered a featured spot in The Illusionists, the largest touring magic show in the world, produced by Simon Painter. With The Illusionists, they toured Australia, Mexico and the Middle East and, since that time, have also appeared in The Illusionists 2.0, The Illusionists — Live From Broadway and The Illusionists — Turn of the Century on Broadway. In 2016, they were Finalists on “America’s Got Talent,” chosen from more than 100,000 contestants.

Van Tass and Ten were awarded the “German Champions of Mentalism,” “Magicians of the Year” (2015), and were enthusiastically chosen as the “World Champions of Mentalism” (2015), a prize that hadn’t been awarded in 30 years. The magical pair also scooped the Magician AMA award for “Stage Magician of the Year” in 2017. They are currently touring America and Europe with continually sold out shows and standing ovations.

THE SOUL OF BROADWAY

Friday, March 4, 2022 – 8 pm

$15 – $55

The sensational Terron Brooks brings Broadway to audiences in a fresh new way as he reinterprets your favorite classic and contemporary Broadway songs. A two-time NAACP Award and Ovation Award nominee, Brooks is best known for portraying “Eddie Kendricks” in NBC’s Emmy Award-winning mini-series “The Temptations,” having starred in Broadway’s The Lion King as “Simba” and in Hairspray as “Seaweed.” The evening will boast an array of newly-arranged Broadway favorites. These re-imagined songs will take audiences through a journey of love, loss, and the hope of a new tomorrow. The Soul of Broadway pulls back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to live out impossible dreams. This is not to be missed!

CAROLE’S KINGS

Saturday, March 5, 2022 – 8 pm

$25 – $55

An iconic singer-songwriter gets a brand-new sound in “Carole’s Kings,” the world’s first all-male Carole King tribute. With lush orchestrations, witty banter, and a cast of three incredibly talented New York stage veterans (one of whom plays live piano throughout the show), “Carole’s Kings” is a dynamic act, jam-packed with chart-topping sensations such as “The Locomotion,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” and many more. An expanded set also includes songs by King’s friends and collaborators James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, Neil Sedaka, and Cynthia Weil & Barry Mann, including their mega hit “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling.”

A TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH

by JAMES GARNER

Saturday, March 12, 2022 – 8 pm

$24 – $69

James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash celebrates the life and music of the legendary ‘Man in Black’ with strong conviction and stunning accuracy. Garner and his band faithfully recreate Cash’s biggest hits, including historical accounts and personal anecdotes about America’s most beloved singing storyteller in this not-to-be-missed musical event. The show is a fun, toe-tapping trip down memory lane honoring Johnny Cash’s life and music, and the boom-chicka-boom sound of his longtime backing band, the Tennessee Three.

TWINKLE TIME AND FRIENDS

Programs for Young Audiences

Sunday, March 13, 2022 – 1 pm & 3:30 pm

$12 – $20

Twinkle, the award-winning bilingual children’s music phenomenon, presents her pop/rock/hip-hop concert Twinkle Time and Friends! Described as “Lady Gaga for kids,” Twinkle breaks barriers with both her music and positive messages that teach kids to celebrate their uniqueness. Performing songs in both English and Spanish, Twinkle’s distinct vocals, dazzling costumes and high-energy dancing create a fun-filled Kidzapalooza extravaganza for the entire family!

DEAD MAN’S PARTY –

A TRIBUTE TO OINGO BOINGO

Friday, March 18, 2022 – 2 pm & 8 pm

$18 – $30

Dead Man’s Party has been paying tribute to Oingo Boingo and Danny Elfman LIVE – the way you remember Oingo Boingo – since 2001! This 8-piece band has been fashioned after the original Oingo Boingo line-up, featuring a three-piece horn section, guitar, bass, keys, drums and a front-man so convincing that people sometimes believe that they are actually watching Danny Elfman himself!

Not only has Dead Man’s Party been “Elfo-approved” by Oingo Boingo founder Richard Elfman, but at times the band has been joined on stage by former Oingo Boingo band members, such as Steve Bartek, Johnny “Vatos” Hernandez, and John Avila.

GET HAPPY

Saturday, March 19, 2022 – 2 pm & 8 pm

$15 – $79

Don’t you want to feel “up” and joyful? Now more than ever! The spectacular DAVIS GAINES (Broadways’ longest-running “Phantom”) leads a cast of six powerhouse performers in this sunny, exuberant new songfest which celebrates all things jubilant and cheerful. To the toe-tapping rhythms of a lively orchestra under the buoyant baton of Benet Braun, one delightful number after another will have you flying high and walking on airlifting your spirits to sparkling melodies like “Put on a Happy Face,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “The Impossible Dream,” “Seasons of Love,” and more! Featuring inventive direction/choreography by Broadway’s Peggy Hickey (Anastasia and the Tony award-winning A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder), this made-especially-for-La-Mirada-Theatre concert is guaranteed to kick the clouds away, open your heart, and make you want to dance right out of the theatre. So, forget your troubles, come on – GET HAPPY!

THE FOUR TOPS

Thursday, March 24, 2022 – 8 pm

$55 – $130

The Four Tops, originally called the Four Aims, made their first single for Chess Records in 1956 and spent seven years on the road and in nightclubs, singing pop, blues, and Broadway, but mostly jazz – four-part harmony jazz. When Motown’s Berry Gordy Jr. found out they had hustled a national appearance on “The Tonight Show,” he signed them without an audition to be the marquee act for the company’s Workshop Jazz label. Their first Motown hit, “Baby, I Need Your Loving” in 1964, made them stars. “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” a no. 1 R&B and Pop smash in 1965, is one of Motown’s longest-running chart-toppers. It was quickly followed by a longtime favorite, “It’s The Same Old Song.” Their commercial peak was highlighted by a romantic trilogy, “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Standing In The Shadows of Love,” and “Bernadette.” In 1990, with 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit, The Four Tops were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Though they would no longer have hits on record, the group continued to be a hit in concert, touring incessantly. The band’s current lineup is Ronnie McNeir, Roquel Payton, Harold “Spike” Bonhart, and Abdul “Duke” Fakir, the only surviving founding member of the group.

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS –

Bill Medley & Bucky Heard

Friday & Saturday, March 25 & 26, 2022 – 8 pm

$30 – $120

THE LOVIN’ FEELIN’ IS BACK – THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS LIVE! Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers are back! With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. After Bobby’s death in 2003, Bill Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive. Says Medley, “No one could ever take Bobby’s place, but when I caught Bucky Heard’s show, it all came together – I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic.” The concert experience features their biggest hits – You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’, Soul & Inspiration, Unchained Melody, Rock and Roll Heaven, Medley’s Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme The Time of My Life, and much, much more!

DANCE TO THE MOVIES

Starring “Dancing With The Stars” Pros

and “So You Think You Can Dance” & “American Idol” Finalists –

with Special Guest Performance by Academy Award Nominee

LESLEY ANN WARREN (“Victor/Victoria,” “Will & Grace”)

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – 8 pm

$45 – $80

Hollywood’s best musical moments – celebrated and reinvented live, on stage!

Seven of TV and stage’s top choreographers bring to life the classic movie dances of yesterday with a fresh new vision! “Dancing with the Stars” celebrity pros, “So You Think You Can Dance” top finalists, and “America’s Got Talent” aerialists combine forces with singing stars from “American Idol” and a special guest appearance by Academy Award nominee Lesley Ann Warren (“Victor/Victoria,” “Will & Grace”), Dance To The Movies recreates some of the most iconic characters and memorable musical moments from movies like “Grease,” “Chicago,” and “Moulin Rouge.” With new, stunning dances to scores from such movies as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Titanic,” “The Matrix,” and “Willy Wonka,” it’s a perfect family-friendly evening of cinema magic – LIVE on stage. (Dance To The Movies is not sponsored by or affiliated with “Dancing with the Stars” in any capacity.)

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs

LED ZEPPELIN II

Thursday, March 31, 2022 – 8 pm

$20 – $80

Classic Albums Live has earned their reputation of performing rock music’s most influential albums live on stage just like you remember them. Featuring a roster of world-class musicians who will perform Led Zeppelin II in its entirety and then play a second set full of Zeppelin’s greatest hits! Led Zeppelin II is the second studio album from Led Zeppelin and was the band’s first album to reach number one on both UK and US charts. The album yielded Zeppelin’s biggest hit “Whole Lotta Love,” as well as gems like “Living Loving Maid,” “Heartbreaker,” “Thank You,” “Ramble On,” and more. Since its release in 1969, various music critics have cited Led Zeppelin II as one of the greatest albums of all time!

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE presents

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’S “CHRONICLE”

Friday, April 1, 2022 – 8 pm

$20 – $80

Classic Albums Live brings their incredible Creedence Clearwater Revival show back to La Mirada Theatre after their sold-out performance in 2017! Classic Albums Live has earned their reputation of performing rock music’s most influential albums live on stage, in their entirety. Featuring a roster of world-class musicians from across the country, they will perform Creedence Clearwater Revival’s greatest hits exactly as you remember hearing them. CCR’s best-selling album “Chronicle” features the hit songs “Bad Moon Rising,” “Susie Q,” “Proud Mary,” and so many more.

THE DAILY SHOW WRITERS

COMEDY TOUR

Saturday, April 2, 2022 – 8 pm

$15 – $48

Comedy Central’s hysterically funny late-night talk and news satire show has won 24 Emmys since its inception. “The Daily Show is more culturally relevant than ever,” says Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central. The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour features the comics behind the jokes that make America laugh every weeknight on the network’s premiere late-night show. Whether making fun of their failed dating lives, living life as a cat owner, or our current politics, the Daily Show writers find comedy everywhere and bring it all to the stage!

THE BENNY GOODMAN TRIBUTE ORCHESTRA

in concert with special guest artists

THE FOUR FRESHMEN

Sunday, April 3, 2022 – 2 pm

$15 – $65

The Benny Goodman Tribute Orchestra will recreate some of the most famous Big Band arrangements, as well as some of Goodman’s famous quartet songs. Goodman, known as a pioneer of Big Band, Swing and Jazz music, was the first of his kind to have his own show at Carnegie Hall in 1938. This concert will recreate some of that show, including the tunes “Stompin’ at the Savoy,” “Sing, Sing, Sing,” and more. The Four Freshmen have been performing consistently for 70 years. With pure energy and great songs from the past and present, they deliver music that will take you back to a bygone era. Guest vocalist Polly Podewell will also perform along with our host, “Lawrence Welk Show” star singer/dancer Mary Lou Metzgar.

SYMPHONIC SINATRA

with MATT DUSK

Friday, April 8, 2022 – 8 pm

$20 – $85

Sinatra. All that cool, classy style and energy from the Rat Pack shows of yesterday are right here, right now. Take a journey with Award-Winning, Multi-Platinum selling crooner Matt Dusk as he whisks you away to Las Vegas in 1966 where he pays homage to his hero Frank Sinatra. With new arrangements by Grammy Award-winning arrangers Pat Williams and Sammy Nestico, Dusk transports you back in time to one of music’s most elegant eras: a time when Come Fly With Me, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, Fly Me To The Moon and One For My Baby dominated the charts. This exclusive performance of Symphonic Sinatra will feature the La Mirada Symphony!

BIG BAND OF BROTHERS:

A JAZZ CELEBRATION OF THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND

Saturday, April 9, 2022 – 8 pm

$25 – $105

Released in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band’s debut, this album of jazz interpretations of Allman Brothers Band (ABB) favorites will be recreated live by “joyful jazz” group Sammy Miller and The Congregation joined by founding ABB member Jaimoe (drummer Jai Johanny Johanson), alongside local brass sections. Also joining will be vocalist Lamar Williams Jr. (son of ABB bassist Lamar Williams and current vocalist for The New Mastersounds) and slide guitarist Drew Smithers (student of former ABB guitarist Jack Pearson). While jazz interpretations of Allman Brothers Band classics might come off as a surprise to some, the genre always held great inspiration for the band. Gregg Allman, recalling their early days, said that “Jaimoe gave us a proper education about jazz and got us into Miles Davis and John Coltrane. Kind of Blue was always on the turntable — Duane really got his head around that album. He also seriously dug Coltrane’s My Favorite Things.” The Allman Brothers Band Museum in Macon, GA (known as The Big House) will be along for the ride, setting up a mobile exhibit at each tour stop showcasing some of the largest collection of Allman Brothers Band memorabilia in the world.

THE CIRCUS SCIENCE SPECTACULAR

Programs for Young Audiences

Sunday, April 10, 2022– 1 pm & 3:30 pm

$12 – $20

Step right up and be amazed!

Presenting science, circus-style! Using juggling, balancing, magic and more to illustrate concepts of science, this interactive, educational show entertains and amazes audiences of all ages. With flying clubs and piled high pies, there are plenty of ways for kids to get involved. Trained by Ringling Brothers Circus, two hilarious hosts create a truly immersive and laugh-packed science experience! Recommended for ages 4+.

BOSSA NOVA WAVE

Thursday, April 14, 2022 – 8 pm

$15 – $49

It all started in 1962. Antonio Carlos Jobim wrote the songs “The Girl from Ipanema,” “Corcovado,” and “Wave.” The music spread across North America and it was an explosion of awards and hits. Stan Getz and Charlie Byrd’s famous album “Jazz Samba” (1962) hit #1 on The Billboard Pop Chart. Now the world-renowned artists Ken Peplowski and Diego Figueiredo recreate music from this era, but in their own special way, with the help of vocalist Chiara Izzi. Diego Figueiredo comes all the way from Brazil and is considered one of the world’s most talented guitar players. Ken Peplowski is one of the leading clarinetists and sax players in jazz today, while award-winning Italian singer/songwriter Chiara Izzi has been described by Jazz Times as “a talent to be heard, admired and anticipated.” Don’t miss this world-class trio!

MARTY STUART

& HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES

Friday, April 15, 2022 – 8 pm

$35 – $107

Marty Stuart is a five-time Grammy winner, platinum recording artist, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, Grand Ole Opry star, country music archivist, photographer, musician, and songwriter. Since starting out singing gospel as a child, Stuart has spent over four decades celebrating American roots music.

His teenage years on tour with bluegrass legend Lester Flatt in the ’70s were followed by six years in Johnny Cash’s band in the ’80s, and a chart-topping tenure as a solo artist in the ’90s. With legends like George Jones, Johnny Cash, and Merle Haggard all passed on, country music purists often echo the question George Jones himself asked: “Who’s going to fill their shoes?” The answer, in part, is Marty Stuart.

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!

Programs for Young Audiences

Book by Scott Ferguson, George Keating and Kyle Hall

Music and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg,

Kathy Mandry, George Newall and Tom Yohe

Saturday, April 16, 2022 – 1 pm & 3:30 pm

$12- $20

Childsplay Theatre brings the classic Saturday morning cartoons to life with Schoolhouse Rock Live! Academic subjects will never seem boring again when presented through mega-hits like “Conjunction Junction,” “Just a Bill,” “Interplanet Janet” or “Three is a Magic Number.” Schoolhouse Rock Live! explodes onto the stage, updated for a whole new generation with imaginative projections and a rock’n’roll feel. The live performance centers around Tom, a nervous young man on his first day of being a schoolteacher, who turns on the television to calm himself down and is visited by three aspects of his personality who remind him how learning can be fun. Recommended for ages 6+.

NEIL BERG’S 50 YEARS OF ROCK-N-ROLL

Friday, May 20, 2022 – 8 pm

$20 – $80

With a cast consisting of stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals and incredible Rock and Roll singers backed by an all-star rock band, Neil Berg shares the often-unknown stories from the fifty-year history of the music that changed the world forever! From the progenitors of Rock and Roll in the 1940’s, through the glory years of the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s, up until MTV in the early 80’s.

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock-N-Roll uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars and groups as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Simon & Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Journey, and others! It’s a night you’ll never forget! Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock-N-Roll will have you singing, dancing and cheering into the night. With powerful music, thrilling emotions, and vibrant memories of perhaps the most exciting era of your life, Neil Berg’s 50 years of Rock-N-Roll will make you feel 18 again!

¡VIVA MEXICO, VIVA AMERICA!

A new show by Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles

and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar

Saturday, May 21, 2022 – 8 pm

$15 – $60

LA MIRADA THEATRE & PHANTOM PROJECTS are premiering ¡Viva Mexico, Viva America! This exciting program celebrates the music and dance created when Mexican Americans combine elements from both sides of the border with two Los Angeles based powerhouse companies! Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar opens with the traditional dances, then ventures through modern times with Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, whose Oscar-performance of Disney tunes conclude this colorful show!

THE BRUBECK BROTHERS

Thursday, May 26, 2022 – 7:30 pm

$15 – $45

2020 marked the Centennial Year of jazz giant Dave Brubeck. To celebrate his life and legacy, Dave’s sons Chris and Dan Brubeck, who performed and recorded with their father since the 1970s, curate a multimedia show with their own Brubeck Brothers Quartet. With Dan and Chris as the foundation, guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb complete this dynamic quartet. Through stories told by his sons and music performed by the Quartet, the show invites audiences to travel along the timeline of Dave’s extraordinary life and career. The group’s creativity, technique and improvisation can be heard in their uncompromising music, which reflects their dedication to melody, rhythm, culture and the spontaneous spirit of jazz.

TAKE ME HOME: The Music of John Denver -A Symphony Tribute with Jim Curry

Friday, May 27, 2022 – 8 pm

$25 – $77

The music of the late John Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time. Join the La Mirada Symphony and acclaimed performer Jim Curry for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage. Jim Curry will perform with the La Mirada Symphony using the original orchestrations written for John Denver by Grammy award-winning composer Lee Holdridge, who will also join us as the guest conductor for this unforgettable concert! After being awarded a full Rotary International scholarship to study music and voice and being selected to sing as the voice of John Denver in the CBS television movie “Take Me Home, the John Denver Story,” there was no doubt that Jim Curry would continue to sing the praises and songs of America’s Troubadour – John Denver. As a life-long fan, Curry dedicated himself to continue John Denver’s legacy of songs and his message of love and caring for our planet to future generations. Curry’s uncanny ability to mirror John’s voice and look takes you back to the time when “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine.” “Calypso,” and “Annie’s Song” topped the charts, and his popular music had the heartfelt message of caring for the earth and for each other. Curry has performed Denver’s music in sold-out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today’s top performer of Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits. Join us for the closest thing you’ll find to being at a real John Denver concert!

THE POINTER SISTERS

Saturday, July 9, 2022 – 8 pm

$55 – $90

The Pointer Sisters are an American vocal group originally out of the West Oakland Church of God where their father was a preacher. The sisters became a hugely successful act throughout the ’70s &’ 80s, creating a two-and-a-half decades-long career. They are the first black female group to ever perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and the first contemporary act to perform at the San Francisco Opera House. Winners of three American Music Awards and two Grammys, The Pointer Sisters’ many hit tracks include “Jump (For My Love),” “He’s So Shy,” “Happiness,” “Slow Hand,” “Neutron Dance,” and “I’m So Excited!”

All events will perform at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website (LaMiradaTheatre.com), or by visiting or calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office: (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Some group, student and child discounts available. Ticket prices are subject to change.

The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 am until 5:30 pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 12 noon until 4 pm and closed on non-performance Sundays. On performance days, the Box Office will remain open until one-half hour after curtain.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS COVID PROTOCOLS

As La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts continues to follow the County and State Public Health guidelines, please note: State of California currently requires that all patrons regardless of age must show proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours (2 days) of your performance for PCR tests, and within 24 hours for antigen tests. Masks are required indoors regardless of vaccination status. Complete safety guidelines for La Mirada Theatre can be found at:

lamiradatheatre.com/safeatlamirada/updates/

“Fully vaccinated” means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. Patrons who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.

The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California.” This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been presenting quality productions since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Tony, Emmy, and Ovation Award nominations; for its 2012-13 season, La Mirada Theatre won the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for “Best Season of the Year.” The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call 562-944-9801 or visit www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.

