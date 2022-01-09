45,584 New Positive Cases and 13 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

LA County Sets Another New Daily Record with More Than 45,000 COVID Cases The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. 45,584 new COVID-19 cases (1,967,443 cases to date)

13 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,785 deaths to date)

3,364 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 10,317,000 individuals tested; 18% of people tested positive to date Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Su 1/9 Sa 1/8 F 1/7 Th 1/6 W 1/5 Tu 1/4 M 1/3 Daily new cases 45,584 34,448 43,712 37,215 26,754 21,790 16,269* Daily deaths 13* 16 28 30 27 24 8* Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases 3,364 3,200 2,902 2,661 2,461 2,240 1,994 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 20.6% 20.9% 21.1% 21.6% 21.6% 22.1% 22.7% Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death. *Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.