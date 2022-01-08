Ground beef sold at Kroger, Walmart, other major retailers recalled for E. coli risk

The USDA has announced the recall of nearly 30,000 pounds of ground beef, including Kroger-branded ground beef sold at Fred Meyer and QFC supermarkets, as well as products sold at Albertsons, Walmart, and WinCo grocery stores.

Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. of Clackamas, OR, initiated the recall of approximately 28,356 pounds of ground beef products because testing showed positive results for contamination with E. coli O157:H7.

The ground been was shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Stores under the Kroger banner are Kroger, Ralphs, Dillons, Smith’s, King Soopers, Fry’s, QFC, City Market, Owen’s, Jay C, Pay Less, Baker’s, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Mariano’s. At this time Fred Meyer stores are the only know Kroger stores to have received the recalled ground beef, according to a Kroger spokeswoman.

There is concern that consumers may have the ground beef in their home freezers. The raw, ground beef was produced on Dec. 20, 2021. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 965” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date. To view photos of some of the products, click here.

WinCo, Fresh GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:37 through 18:48 L3, 1/11/2022

Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:49 through 19:18 L3, 1/11/2022

WinCo, Fresh GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22

Kroger, Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22

Albertsons, Signature Farms GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN/7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22

Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 21:15 through 22:42 L3, 1/11/2022

Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022

Win-Co, Fresh GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022

Kroger, GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022

Albertsons, Signature Farms GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022

Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 21:00 through 22:19 L2, 1/11/2022

Consumer Reports was first to alert the public to not eat the ground beef sold at Kroger and other supermarkets because independent testing showed positive results for contamination with the potentially deadly E. coli O157:H7.

The public alert came after the organization tested a sample of ground beef sold under the Kroger brand, but the other products may be involved, according to the alert released Jan. 5. One piece of beef can contaminate a a large quantity of product when it is ground with other meat.

About E. coli infections

Anyone who has eaten any of the implicated ground beef and developed symptoms of E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctor about their possible exposure to the bacteria. Specific tests are required to diagnose the infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

The symptoms of E. coli infections vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps and diarrhea, which is often bloody. Some patients may also have a fever. Most patients recover within five to seven days. Others can develop severe or life-threatening symptoms and complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About 5 to 10 percent of those diagnosed with E. coli infections develop a potentially life-threatening kidney failure complication, known as a hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Symptoms of HUS include fever, abdominal pain, feeling very tired, decreased frequency of urination, small unexplained bruises or bleeding, and pallor.

Many people with HUS recover within a few weeks, but some suffer permanent injuries or death. This condition can occur among people of any age but is most common in children younger than five years old because of their immature immune systems, older adults because of deteriorating immune systems, and people with compromised immune systems such as cancer patients.

People who experience HUS symptoms should immediately seek emergency medical care. People with HUS will likely be hospitalized because the condition can cause other serious and ongoing problems such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, brain damage, and neurologic problems.