OP/ED: WRD-Redistricting or Gerrymandering?

January 5, 2021
By WRD Director Vera DeWitt
Every 10 years following the U.S. decennial census redistricting occurs to take into account the latest population changes. Luckily for WRD, the population changes that have occurred throughout our service area were proportional throughout WRD and the districts remain balanced, thus not necessitating any changes.
However, tomorrow the WRD Board of Directors is holding a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. to dramatically change the individual district configurations – and your district could be among the most altered. WRD never meets at this time and this is another example of limiting public participation. If the redistricting at WRD is not needed due to population imbalances, there surely must be another good reason.
The proposed redistricting plan would:
This divide and conquer strategy is occurring in the dark of night without any real public participation. In fact, tomorrow’s meeting was announced with less than the required 24 hour notice.
The proposed redistricting plan divides and splits these sixteen (16) communities:
|
Alondra Park
Bell Gardens
Bellflower
Carson
|
Compton
Downey
Gardena
Hawthorne
|
Norwalk
Lawndale
Los Angeles
Lynwood
|
Montebello
Pico Rivera
South Gare
Willowbrook
This redistricting is about protecting fair representation. Please take a minute to express your comments by calling WRD or emailing WRD at the following:
Phone: 562 921.5521 Email: [email protected]