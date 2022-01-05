January 5, 2022

(Business Insider-India)

New COVID-19 variant named ‘IHU’ discovered in France — said to be stronger than Omicron

Scientists and experts in France have reportedly identified a new variant of COVID-19 termed ‘IHU’. The new variant is said to be a more mutated strain than Omicron. Nearly 12 cases of this new variant have been reported near Marseilles and has been linked to the African country Cameroon.