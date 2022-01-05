City of Artesia Seeks Sponsors for Scholarship Program

January 5, 2022

The City of Artesia would like to partner with civic groups, churches, or businesses in the community to raise a total of $3,000 for the City’s Scholarship Program, which supports the academic advancement of Artesia residents. Through the Scholarship Program, the City awards up to three $1,000 scholarships to seniors in high school planning to attend college or trade school. Artesia residents currently attending college, university, or trade school, are also eligible. To be eligible, students must reside in Artesia, have a minimum overall GPA of 3.0, and be active members of the community. All applicants are required to submit an essay with their application entry.

Organizations or businesses in the city interested in partnering with the City of Artesia to provide a monetary donation towards the scholarship, are asked to call City Hall at 562-865-6262, Ext. 261.

The City will provide administrative support for the scholarship and will give sponsors recognition in articles printed in City publications and on the City’s website. All scholarship recipients will be invited to be recognized at a City Council meeting where scholarship sponsors will also be acknowledged for their contribution.

Over the last several years, this Scholarship Program has provided financial assistance to help make a difference for students pursuing higher education or seeking to develop expertise in a trade or vocation. The City of Artesia is excited to continue this program and looks forward to building partnerships with organizations and businesses in the community, to further advance the future of the youth in Artesia.

