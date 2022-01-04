Jan. 4, 2022- Eight Covid Testing Sites In Lakewood

If you’re looking for a COVID-19 testing site near you, below are some options to consider. Sites are listed in alphabetical order.

Please note these are not city-run sites and the City of Lakewood cannot vouch for the accuracy of the information. City staff have researched this information to be as helpful as possible for residents.

Please visit or call the sites directly for additional information. Note: Visiting the sites may provide the best information since phones are often busy or unanswered because of the current volume of calls.