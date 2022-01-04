Cerritos College: Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Historian Rajmohan Gandhi, to Speak on Legacy

January 4, 2022

Talk hosted by the Cerritos College Foundation’s Endowed Jain Scholar Program.

WHAT: In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, renowned historian Rajmohan Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, will lead a discussion titled, “Gandhi and King: Was Their Dream a Mirage?” remembering the legacy of both human rights giants. The Zoom event will take place on Tuesday, January 11 at 11 a.m. and is presented by the Cerritos College Foundation and the Bhagavan Kunthunath Endowed Scholar of Jain Thought Leadership at Cerritos College.

Cerritos College was the first community college in the U.S. to establish the Bhagavan Kunthunath Endowed Scholar of Jain Thought Leadership in 2021. The program promotes thought leadership on nonviolence, the environment, historical contributions, spirituality, meditation, food, and culture.

Rajmohan Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, is an Indian historian and a research professor in the College of Education at the University of Illinois. He has authored several books, mostly recently Modern South India: A History from the 17th Century to Our Times, published in December 2018. Through writing, speaking, public interventions and dialogues he has been engaged in efforts for reconciliation and democratic rights for six decades.

The zoom event is open to the public. Register for Zoom information.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom (register for Zoom information)

