One of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s verified Twitter accounts permanently suspended for COVID Lies

January 2, 2021

(CNN)Twitter has permanently suspended Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account @mtgreenee, the company confirmed to CNN Sunday morning.

A Twitter spokesperson said the company “permanently suspended” the account “for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”
Greene most frequently tweeted from the handle @mtgreenee. She still has access to and can tweet from her official congressional account @RepMTG.
Twitter had previously temporarily restricted Greene’s account for sharing misinformation about the 2020 presidential election and Covid-19.
Rep. Greene released a statement after the ban, part of which said: “Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!”

