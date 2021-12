LA County Reports 20,198 New Covid Cases



Los Angeles County reported 20,198 new cases today, along with 24 deaths “we are, in fact, experiencing the worst of a surge at the moment,” said county’s public health director, Barbara Ferrer.

Thursday’s reported total, 20,198, is one of the highest ever seen in the pandemic. Over just the last two days, the nation’s most populous county has announced nearly 37,000 new cases.

L.A. County is far from alone in contending with a new crush of infections.

