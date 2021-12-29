L.A. County Reaches More than 16,000 New Cases in Midst of Dual Delta & Omicron Surges

Public Health Reports 25 New Deaths and 16,510 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County With Delta and Omicron transmissions surging, L.A. County today reported more than 16,000 new cases in one of the highest daily case counts of the pandemic. Over the past week, Public Health reported cases have increased 91% (from 8,633 to 16,510), test positivity rates have more than doubled from 8.7% to 17.6%, and daily hospitalizations have jumped over 30% (from 770 to 1,069). As of December 25th, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised estimates on variant prevalence, with Omicron now estimated to account for 59% of all U.S. infections and Delta for 41% of infections. In the week ending December 18th, 54% of L.A. County sequenced positive cases were Omicron variants. Keeping family members, the community, and those most vulnerable safe from the quickly spreading Omicron and Delta variants is of paramount importance. Public Health urges residents to scale down New Year’s plans by limiting gatherings to a very small number of people where everyone is fully vaccinated and boosted if eligible. Large, crowded events are just too risky this holiday. Individuals who are sick should remain isolated from others, and everyone should wear a mask, even when indoors, if gathering with people not in your household. Vaccinations and boosters remain the best protection against severe illness and disease from COVID. “I send my heartfelt condolences to everyone mourning the loss of a loved one to COVID-19,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As cases continue to rise, it is important that we all use the tools available to help us curb the spread. As we get ready to welcome the new year, this includes re-thinking party plans, limiting time indoors with non-household members, and isolating from others if feeling sick. And always wear a medical grade mask when in close contact with others outside your household. With increasing evidence that vaccinated, and where eligible, boosted individuals have significant protection against severe COVID illness, the best way to limit heartache during one of the worst COVID surges, is to get vaccinated and boosted as quickly as possible.” Today, Public Health confirmed 25 additional deaths and 16,510 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 25 new deaths reported today, one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49, six were between the ages of 50 and 64, ten were between the ages of 65-79 and seven were over the age of 80 years old. Of the 25 newly reported deaths, 21 had underlying conditions. To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County is 27,601. Information on the one death reported by the city of Long Beach is available at LongBeach.gov Public Health has identified a total 1,649,376 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County. Today’s positivity rate is 17.6%. There are 1,069 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 9,988,700 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive. Public Health would like to remind residents that getting vaccinated or boosted remains critical as holiday traveling and gatherings begin. Additionally, all residents across LA County should continue: Getting tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

Adhering to masking requirements when indoors or at large outdoor mega events, regardless of vaccination status Residents are also reminded that they are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and that vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available. To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish). If you need assistance, you can also call 1-833-540-0473 for help: Finding an appointment Connect to free transportation to and from a vaccination site, or Schedule a home visit if you are homebound. For more information regarding COVID-19 in LA County you can also visit the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov here you will find information on: COVID-19 sector protocols & best practices, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboards, and COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive and, Recovery Dashboards Please see additional information below: Cases through 6:00pm 12/28/2021