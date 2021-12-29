Downey’s Stay Gallery: A Year of Transformation

To reacquaint the community with STAY, they held an artisan shop within the Gallery, featuring locally made goods and fine art prints by over 20 artists and makers.

December 29, 2021

By Tammye McDuff

Since 2012, Stay Gallery has provided a space in the heart of Downtown Downey for artists, youth & community members.

This past year has been one of growth and transformation for Stay. With a generous grant of $9,000 from SELACO WIB, the Gallery re-opened its space to the community. After sixteen months of closure, the Gallery re-opened, fueled with strength from the community and partnerships. They exhibited the works of over 60 local artists’ works and impacted over 500 children and their families through free and low-cost arts programming.

The gallery provided virtual art workshops for 50 children over Spring Break, made possible by a $2,500 grant award from Eastside Arts Initiative.

They helped raise over $1,000 for Woodruff Academy students to create a street art workshop. To reacquaint the community with the Gallery, they held an artisan shop featuring locally made goods and fine art prints by over 20 artists and makers. They hosted three admission-free exhibitions, collectively featuring the work of over 60 local artists, while providing free art workshops to over 350 children and families at community events.

Every dollar raised helped to re-open the space and continue providing community-centered arts programming for local artists, youth and families in Southeast LA. Stay Gallery is operated by Stay Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages and empowers S.E. Los Angeles communities through the arts, creative exploration and cultural expression.

To continue supporting their mission and helping us raise our impact in 2022, please consider making an end-of-the-year donation.

Like this: Like Loading...