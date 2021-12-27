L.A. Gas Prices $1.46/Gal. Higher Than Last Year

(December 27, 2021) – Los Angeles gas prices have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.64/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,135 stations in Los Angeles. Gas prices in Los Angeles are 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.46/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Los Angeles is priced at $3.99/g today while the most expensive is $5.59/g, a difference of $1.60/g. The lowest price in the state today is $3.59/g while the highest is $6.50/g, a difference of $2.91/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g today. The national average is down 14.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Los Angeles and the national average going back ten years:

December 27, 2020: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 27, 2019: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

December 27, 2018: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

December 27, 2017: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

December 27, 2016: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

December 27, 2015: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 27, 2014: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

December 27, 2013: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

December 27, 2012: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

December 27, 2011: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Riverside- $4.57/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.57/g.

Orange County- $4.63/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.64/g.

Ventura- $4.66/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.65/g.

“Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November. While the fall in prices is welcomed, we set an ugly new record for the holiday- it was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two tenths of a penny,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The average on Christmas was $3.264 per gallon, just a fraction of a penny higher than Christmas Day 2013 which saw the national average at $3.262 per gallon. Motorists shouldn’t get too worked up about it – the downward direction in gas prices should persist into this week in most areas. However, gas prices are likely to jump in the Great Lakes due to a behavior called price cycling, caused by a rise in the wholesale price of gasoline against a backdrop of prices in the region that have now fallen under replacement cost. This will trigger a likely jump in gas prices in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky very soon.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at prices.GasBuddy.com.

