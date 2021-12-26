RATES RATES  

Public Health Reports 7 New Deaths and 8,891 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

COVID-19 cell

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the holiday and the weekend.

  • 8,891 new COVID-19 cases (1,616,033 cases to date)
  • 7 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,546 deaths to date)
  • 849 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 9,943,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases

and Deaths Last 7 Days

 

Su

12/26

Sa

12/25

F

12/24

Th

12/23

W

12/22

Tu

12/21

M

12/20

Daily new cases

8,891(1,2)

11,930(1,2)

9,988

8,633

6,509

3,052

3,258(1)

Daily deaths

7 (1,2)

6 (1,2)

21

24

16

25

7 (1)

Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases

849

850

801

770

748

741

743

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

10.8%

10.7%

10.4%

8.5%

6.5%

4.7%

3.4%

 

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

1 – Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from holiday or weekend reporting.

2 – Numbers do not include Long Beach and Pasadena.

