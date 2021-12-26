Public Health Reports 7 New Deaths and 8,891 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the holiday and the weekend.
- 8,891 new COVID-19 cases (1,616,033 cases to date)
- 7 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,546 deaths to date)
- 849 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
- More than 9,943,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive
|
Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases
and Deaths Last 7 Days
|
|
Su
12/26
|
Sa
12/25
|
F
12/24
|
Th
12/23
|
W
12/22
|
Tu
12/21
|
M
12/20
|
Daily new cases
|
8,891(1,2)
|
11,930(1,2)
|
9,988
|
8,633
|
6,509
|
3,052
|
3,258(1)
|
Daily deaths
|
7 (1,2)
|
6 (1,2)
|
21
|
24
|
16
|
25
|
7 (1)
|
Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases
|
849
|
850
|
801
|
770
|
748
|
741
|
743
|
Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)
|
10.8%
|
10.7%
|
10.4%
|
8.5%
|
6.5%
|
4.7%
|
3.4%
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
1 – Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from holiday or weekend reporting.
2 – Numbers do not include Long Beach and Pasadena.