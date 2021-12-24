Dole recalls salads from 2 dozen states because of link to Listeria outbreak

Dole Fresh Vegetables announced the recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, NC, and Yuma, AZ, processing facilities because of a link to a deadly outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections.

Affected brands include Kroger, Walmart and Lidl, among others.

In addition to the recall Dole is temporarily suspending operations at both facilities to conduct an extensive cleaning and sanitation protocol. Listeria can persist in processing facilities for years, according to public health officials.

The decision to suspend operations and recall all products from these facilities was made after analysis of the strain of Listeria monocytogenes isolated in a package of Dole-branded Garden Salad produced in the Bessemer City facility and a package of shredded iceberg lettuce produced in the Yuma facility. Both of those items were randomly sampled by the state of Georgia and the state of Michigan, respectively, and were a genetic match with a strain of Listeria monocytogenes which FDA and CDC believe is responsible for 16 illnesses .

One case occurred in 2014 and the remaining cases occurred between 2018 and 2021. Of 14 people with information available, 12 have been hospitalized and two died. The sick people are spread across 13 states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Dec. 22, Illnesses started on dates ranging from Aug. 16, 2014, to Oct. 17, 2021. There is concern that consumers may have unused portions of some of the salads because they don’t expire until Jan 8, 2022.

Whole-genome sequencing showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

Recalled salad items from the Bessemer City facility were distributed in the states of Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Recalled salad items from the Yuma facility were distributed in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Products subject to the recall are identified by a product lot code beginning with either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package and will have a “Best if Used By” date between Nov. 30, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022.

Dole retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.

Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.

Recalled products:

Production Description Product UPC Ahold 10oz Chopped Romaine 688267011085 Ahold 12oz American Blend 688267011535 Ahold 12oz Garden Salad Mix 688267184437 Ahold 32oz Garden Salad 688267011610 Ahold 5oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix 688267176524 Ahold 5oz Arugula 688267011559 Ahold 5oz Spring Mix 688267011191 Ahold 6oz Baby Spinach Bag 688267010965 Ahold 7oz Butter Blend 688267011436 Ahold 8oz Italian House Blend 688267011627 Dole 10.2oz Chopped Bacon Caesar 071430000892 Dole 10.6oz Chopped Greek 071430000885 Dole 10.7oz Chopped Fiesta Lime Kit 071430000991 Dole 10.8oz Chop Caesar Kit 071430000847 Dole 10oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend Clamshell 071430010983 Dole 10oz Angel Hair Coleslaw 071430009741 Dole 10oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 071430000168 Dole 10oz Caesar Kit 071430008065 Dole 10oz Light Caesar Kit US 071430009253 Dole 10oz Shredded Carrot 071430000281 Dole 10oz Spring Mix Clamshell 071430000137 Dole 10oz Very Veggie 071430010082 Dole 11.3oz Chop Avocado Ranch Kit 01430000915 Dole 11.3oz Chop Avocado Ranch Kit 071430000915 Dole 11.3oz Ultimate Caesar Kit 071430017029 Dole 11.5 oz Creamy Coleslaw Kit 071430017173 Dole 11oz Greener Selection 071430009659 Dole 12.1oz Buffalo Ranch Chopped Kit 071430000946 Dole 12.2oz Chopped Applewood Bacon Kit 071430001011 Dole 12.2oz Chopped Sunflower Crunch Kit 071430000342 Dole 12.9oz Bacon & Bleu Chopped Kit 071430000304 Dole 12.9oz Chipotle and Cheddar Chopped Kit 071430000311 Dole 12oz American Blend 071430009338 Dole 12oz Garden Salad 071430011355 Dole 12oz Premium Sweet Kale Kit 071430000809 Dole 13 oz BBQ Ranch Chopped Kit 071430000298 Dole 13.25oz Country Ranch 071430017302 Dole 13.6oz Sesame Asian Chopped Kit 071430000359 Dole 13.6oz Sunflower Crunch Chopped Kit 071430000342 Dole 13oz Endless Summer Kit 071430010730 Dole 13oz Southwest Kit 071430017012 Dole 14oz Coleslaw 071430010662 Dole 14oz Southern Slaw 071430010365 Dole 15.5oz Family Ultimate Caesar 071430000830 Dole 15oz Family Classic Romaine 071430010372 Dole 24oz Garden Salad 071430011362 Dole 2lb Chopped Romaine 071430009512 Dole 5.5oz Baby Spinach 071430009642 Dole 5oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend 071430010976 Dole 5oz Arugula 071430010723 Dole 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 071430846254 Dole 5oz Spring Mix 071430009437 Dole 6 oz Butter Bliss 071430010709 Dole 6.9oz Blueberry Bliss Salad Kit 071430010495 Dole 7oz Field Greens 071430009611 Dole 8.3oz Spinach Miso Crunch Kit 071430010532 Dole 8oz Shredded Lettuce 071430010655 Dole 8oz Spinach 071430009765 Dole 9.0oz Premium Romaine 071430009109 Dole 9.1oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit 071430000939 Dole 9.8oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit 071430001004 Dole 9oz Classic Romaine 071430010693 Dole 9oz Hearts of Romaine 071430009567 Kroger 10oz Hearts of Romaine 011110910448 Kroger 10oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 011110910509 Kroger 10oz Italian Blend 011110910455 Kroger 10oz Leafy Romaine 011110910462 Kroger 10oz Premium Romaine Blend 011110910387 Kroger 10oz Spring Mix Clamshell 011110910523 Kroger 10oz Tender Spinach (Teen) 011110916495 Kroger 12oz Garden Salad 011110910363 Kroger 12oz Veggie Blend 011110910486 Kroger 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 111110911308 Kroger 1lb Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 111110911513 Kroger 24oz Garden Salad 011110910370 Kroger 4.5oz Shredded Green Leaf 011110061065 Kroger 5.5oz 50/50 Mix Clamshell 011110910530 Kroger 5oz Chopped Kale 011110221490 Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Arugula Clamshell 111110911506 Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Kale Clamshell 111110917270 Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Blend Clamshell 111110911278 Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 111110911285 Kroger 5oz Organic Power Greens Clamshell 111110917331 Kroger 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 111110911315 Kroger 5oz Spring Mix Clamshell 011110910516 Kroger 6oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 011110910493 Kroger 8oz Field Greens 011110910424 Kroger 8oz Shredded Romaine 011110221483 Lidl 10oz Caesar Kit 20737740 Lidl 11oz 50/50Baby Spinach/Spring Mix Blend Clamshell 4056489503576 Lidl 11oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 4056489503552 Lidl 11oz Spring Mix Clamshell 4056489503569 Lidl 12oz American 4056489210511 Lidl 12oz Garden Salad 20737726 Lidl 12oz Sesame Asian Chopped Kit 4056489210450 Lidl 14oz Coleslaw 4056489151265 Lidl 16oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 4056489210542 Lidl 5oz Baby Arugula 4056489210535 Lidl 5oz Spring Mix 20737702 Lidl 6oz Baby Spinach 20737696 Lidl 8oz Shred Lettuce 4056489151272 Lidl 8oz Teen Spinach 20269845 Lidl 9oz Italian Blend 20737733 Little Salad Bar 10.65oz Caesar Kit 4099100263923 Little Salad Bar 10oz Caesar Kit 4099100087000 Little Salad Bar 11.5oz Chopped Avocado Ranch Kit 4099100219555 Little Salad Bar 12oz Chop Sunflower Crunch Kit 4099100087925 Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Asian Kit 4099100086973 Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Southwest Kit 4099100087031 Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Sweet Kale Kit 4099100083552 Little Salad Bar 12oz Garden Salad 4099100082982 Little Salad Bar 14oz Coleslaw 4099100154887 Little Salad Bar 5oz Spring Mix 4099100083507 Little Salad Bar 6oz Butter Lettuce 4099100083064 Little Salad Bar 8oz Shredded Lettuce 4099100087963 Little Salad Bar 8oz Spinach 4099100083453 Little Salad Bar 9oz Italian Blend 4099100083194 Marketside 10oz Angel Hair Coleslaw 681131387491 Marketside 10oz Leafy Romaine Salad 681131027816 Marketside 10oz Premium Hearts of Romaine Salad 681131027830 Marketside 10oz Spinach 681131329460 Marketside 11.3oz Chopped Caesar Kit 681131148320 Marketside 11oz 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend Clamshell 681131355018 Marketside 11oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 681131090254 Marketside 11oz Spring Mix w/ Greenleaf Clamshell 681131355001 Marketside 12.3oz Chopped Avocado Ranch Kit 681131305136 Marketside 12oz Classic Iceberg 681131328944 Marketside 12oz Crisp Greens 681131355032 Marketside 13.4oz Chopped Southwest Kit 681131305129 Marketside 13.7oz Asian Chopped Kit 681131305150 Marketside 13.8oz Cherry Almond Gorgonzola Chop Kit 681131305167 Marketside 13.8oz Sunflower Bacon Kit 681131305143 Marketside 14.6oz Bacon Caesar Kit 681131387354 Marketside 15oz Caesar Kit 681131387446 Marketside 16oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell 681131354783 Marketside 16oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 681131085731 Marketside 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 681131354769 Marketside 16oz Shredded Iceberg 681131532099 Marketside 16oz Tri-Color Coleslaw 681131387484 Marketside 18oz Premium Romaine Salad 681131388078 Marketside 22.2oz Family Sunflower Bacon Chopped Kit 681131377348 Marketside 23.5oz Family Caesar Kit 681131387460 Marketside 24oz Classic Iceberg Salad 681131328951 Marketside 5.5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell 681131354790 Marketside 5oz Organic Arugula Clamshell 681131221733 Marketside 5oz Organic Baby Spinach & Baby Kale Clamshell 681131221290 Marketside 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 681131328982 Marketside 5oz Organic Spinach Arugula Blend Clamshell 681131532082 Marketside 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 681131354776 Marketside 5oz Spring Mix 681131354998 Marketside 6 oz Butter Blend Salad 681131027861 Marketside 6oz Baby Greens 681131355025 Marketside 6oz Baby Spinach 681131027908 Marketside 8oz Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit 681131305440 Marketside 8oz Shredded Iceberg 681131328968 Marketside 9.5oz Kale Pecan Cranberry Chopped Kit 681131221320 Marketside 9oz Chopped Romaine Mix 681131221412 Marketside 9oz Premium Romaine Salad 681131387538 Naturally Better 16oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell 607880203431 Naturally Better 16oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 607880203417 Naturally Better 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 607880203424 Naturally Better 5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach &Spring Mix Clamshell 607880203363 Naturally Better 5oz Organic Arugula Clamshell 607880203394 Naturally Better 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Clamshell 607880203400 Naturally Better 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 607880203370 Naturally Better 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 607880203387 Natures Promise 10oz Organic Baby SpinachClamshell 688267548864 Natures Promise 10oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 688267548871 Natures Promise 5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell 688267154560 Nature’s Promise 5oz Organic Baby Arugula Clamshell 688267154478 Nature’s Promise 5oz Organic Baby Kale Clamshell 688267154492 Nature’s Promise 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Clamshell 688267154485 Natures Promise 5oz Organic Baby Spring Mix Clamshell 688267154546 Simply Nature 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 4099100088632 Simply Nature 5oz Organic Baby Spinach and Arugula Clamshell 4099100087994 Simply Nature 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 4099100088564 Simply Nature 5oz Organic Mixed Greens Clamshell 4099100088069 Dole 8 oz Shredded Lettuce UPC 0-71430-01065-5 Marketside 8 oz Shredded Lettuce UPC 6-81131-32896-8 Kroger 8oz Shredded Lettuce UPC 0-11110-91613-6

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.