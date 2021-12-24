RATES RATES  

Dole recalls salads from 2 dozen states because of link to Listeria outbreak

Dole Fresh Vegetables announced the recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, NC, and Yuma, AZ, processing facilities because of a link to a deadly outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections.

Affected brands include Kroger, Walmart and Lidl, among others.

In addition to the recall Dole is temporarily suspending operations at both facilities to conduct an extensive cleaning and sanitation protocol. Listeria can persist in processing facilities for years, according to public health officials.

The decision to suspend operations and recall all products from these facilities was made after analysis of the strain of Listeria monocytogenes isolated in a package of Dole-branded Garden Salad produced in the Bessemer City facility and a package of shredded iceberg lettuce produced in the Yuma facility. Both of those items were randomly sampled by the state of Georgia and the state of Michigan, respectively, and were a genetic match with a strain of Listeria monocytogenes which FDA and CDC believe is responsible for 16 illnesses .

One case occurred in 2014 and the remaining cases occurred between 2018 and 2021. Of 14 people with information available, 12 have been hospitalized and two died. The sick people are spread across 13 states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Dec. 22, Illnesses started on dates ranging from Aug. 16, 2014, to Oct. 17, 2021. There is concern that consumers may have unused portions of some of the salads because they don’t expire until Jan 8, 2022.

Whole-genome sequencing showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

Recalled salad items from the Bessemer City facility were distributed in the states of Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Recalled salad items from the Yuma facility were distributed in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Products subject to the recall are identified by a product lot code beginning with either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package and will have a “Best if Used By” date between Nov. 30, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022.

Dole retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.

Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.

Recalled products:

Production Description Product UPC
Ahold 10oz Chopped Romaine 688267011085
Ahold 12oz American Blend 688267011535
Ahold 12oz Garden Salad Mix 688267184437
Ahold 32oz Garden Salad 688267011610
Ahold 5oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix 688267176524
Ahold 5oz Arugula 688267011559
Ahold 5oz Spring Mix 688267011191
Ahold 6oz Baby Spinach Bag 688267010965
Ahold 7oz Butter Blend 688267011436
Ahold 8oz Italian House Blend 688267011627
Dole 10.2oz Chopped Bacon Caesar 071430000892
Dole 10.6oz Chopped Greek 071430000885
Dole 10.7oz Chopped Fiesta Lime Kit 071430000991
Dole 10.8oz Chop Caesar Kit 071430000847
Dole 10oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend Clamshell 071430010983
Dole 10oz Angel Hair Coleslaw 071430009741
Dole 10oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 071430000168
Dole 10oz Caesar Kit 071430008065
Dole 10oz Light Caesar Kit US 071430009253
Dole 10oz Shredded Carrot 071430000281
Dole 10oz Spring Mix Clamshell 071430000137
Dole 10oz Very Veggie 071430010082
Dole 11.3oz Chop Avocado Ranch Kit 01430000915
Dole 11.3oz Chop Avocado Ranch Kit 071430000915
Dole 11.3oz Ultimate Caesar Kit 071430017029
Dole 11.5 oz Creamy Coleslaw Kit 071430017173
Dole 11oz Greener Selection 071430009659
Dole 12.1oz Buffalo Ranch Chopped Kit 071430000946
Dole 12.2oz Chopped Applewood Bacon Kit 071430001011
Dole 12.2oz Chopped Sunflower Crunch Kit 071430000342
Dole 12.9oz Bacon & Bleu Chopped Kit 071430000304
Dole 12.9oz Chipotle and Cheddar Chopped Kit 071430000311
Dole 12oz American Blend 071430009338
Dole 12oz Garden Salad 071430011355
Dole 12oz Premium Sweet Kale Kit 071430000809
Dole 13 oz BBQ Ranch Chopped Kit 071430000298
Dole 13.25oz Country Ranch 071430017302
Dole 13.6oz Sesame Asian Chopped Kit 071430000359
Dole 13.6oz Sunflower Crunch Chopped Kit 071430000342
Dole 13oz Endless Summer Kit 071430010730
Dole 13oz Southwest Kit 071430017012
Dole 14oz Coleslaw 071430010662
Dole 14oz Southern Slaw 071430010365
Dole 15.5oz Family Ultimate Caesar 071430000830
Dole 15oz Family Classic Romaine 071430010372
Dole 24oz Garden Salad 071430011362
Dole 2lb Chopped Romaine 071430009512
Dole 5.5oz Baby Spinach 071430009642
Dole 5oz 50/50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend 071430010976
Dole 5oz Arugula 071430010723
Dole 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 071430846254
Dole 5oz Spring Mix 071430009437
Dole 6 oz Butter Bliss 071430010709
Dole 6.9oz Blueberry Bliss Salad Kit 071430010495
Dole 7oz Field Greens 071430009611
Dole 8.3oz Spinach Miso Crunch Kit 071430010532
Dole 8oz Shredded Lettuce 071430010655
Dole 8oz Spinach 071430009765
Dole 9.0oz Premium Romaine 071430009109
Dole 9.1oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit 071430000939
Dole 9.8oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit 071430001004
Dole 9oz Classic Romaine 071430010693
Dole 9oz Hearts of Romaine 071430009567
Kroger 10oz Hearts of Romaine 011110910448
Kroger 10oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 011110910509
Kroger 10oz Italian Blend 011110910455
Kroger 10oz Leafy Romaine 011110910462
Kroger 10oz Premium Romaine Blend 011110910387
Kroger 10oz Spring Mix Clamshell 011110910523
Kroger 10oz Tender Spinach (Teen) 011110916495
Kroger 12oz Garden Salad 011110910363
Kroger 12oz Veggie Blend 011110910486
Kroger 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 111110911308
Kroger 1lb Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 111110911513
Kroger 24oz Garden Salad 011110910370
Kroger 4.5oz Shredded Green Leaf 011110061065
Kroger 5.5oz 50/50 Mix Clamshell 011110910530
Kroger 5oz Chopped Kale 011110221490
Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Arugula Clamshell 111110911506
Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Kale Clamshell 111110917270
Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Blend Clamshell 111110911278
Kroger 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 111110911285
Kroger 5oz Organic Power Greens Clamshell 111110917331
Kroger 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 111110911315
Kroger 5oz Spring Mix Clamshell 011110910516
Kroger 6oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 011110910493
Kroger 8oz Field Greens 011110910424
Kroger 8oz Shredded Romaine 011110221483
Lidl 10oz Caesar Kit 20737740
Lidl 11oz 50/50Baby Spinach/Spring Mix Blend Clamshell 4056489503576
Lidl 11oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 4056489503552
Lidl 11oz Spring Mix Clamshell 4056489503569
Lidl 12oz American 4056489210511
Lidl 12oz Garden Salad 20737726
Lidl 12oz Sesame Asian Chopped Kit 4056489210450
Lidl 14oz Coleslaw 4056489151265
Lidl 16oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 4056489210542
Lidl 5oz Baby Arugula 4056489210535
Lidl 5oz Spring Mix 20737702
Lidl 6oz Baby Spinach 20737696
Lidl 8oz Shred Lettuce 4056489151272
Lidl 8oz Teen Spinach 20269845
Lidl 9oz Italian Blend 20737733
Little Salad Bar 10.65oz Caesar Kit 4099100263923
Little Salad Bar 10oz Caesar Kit 4099100087000
Little Salad Bar 11.5oz Chopped Avocado Ranch Kit 4099100219555
Little Salad Bar 12oz Chop Sunflower Crunch Kit 4099100087925
Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Asian Kit 4099100086973
Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Southwest Kit 4099100087031
Little Salad Bar 12oz Chopped Sweet Kale Kit 4099100083552
Little Salad Bar 12oz Garden Salad 4099100082982
Little Salad Bar 14oz Coleslaw 4099100154887
Little Salad Bar 5oz Spring Mix 4099100083507
Little Salad Bar 6oz Butter Lettuce 4099100083064
Little Salad Bar 8oz Shredded Lettuce 4099100087963
Little Salad Bar 8oz Spinach 4099100083453
Little Salad Bar 9oz Italian Blend 4099100083194
Marketside 10oz Angel Hair Coleslaw 681131387491
Marketside 10oz Leafy Romaine Salad 681131027816
Marketside 10oz Premium Hearts of Romaine Salad 681131027830
Marketside 10oz Spinach 681131329460
Marketside 11.3oz Chopped Caesar Kit 681131148320
Marketside 11oz 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Blend Clamshell 681131355018
Marketside 11oz Baby Spinach Clamshell 681131090254
Marketside 11oz Spring Mix w/ Greenleaf Clamshell 681131355001
Marketside 12.3oz Chopped Avocado Ranch Kit 681131305136
Marketside 12oz Classic Iceberg 681131328944
Marketside 12oz Crisp Greens 681131355032
Marketside 13.4oz Chopped Southwest Kit 681131305129
Marketside 13.7oz Asian Chopped Kit 681131305150
Marketside 13.8oz Cherry Almond Gorgonzola Chop Kit 681131305167
Marketside 13.8oz Sunflower Bacon Kit 681131305143
Marketside 14.6oz Bacon Caesar Kit 681131387354
Marketside 15oz Caesar Kit 681131387446
Marketside 16oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell 681131354783
Marketside 16oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 681131085731
Marketside 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 681131354769
Marketside 16oz Shredded Iceberg 681131532099
Marketside 16oz Tri-Color Coleslaw 681131387484
Marketside 18oz Premium Romaine Salad 681131388078
Marketside 22.2oz Family Sunflower Bacon Chopped Kit 681131377348
Marketside 23.5oz Family Caesar Kit 681131387460
Marketside 24oz Classic Iceberg Salad 681131328951
Marketside 5.5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell 681131354790
Marketside 5oz Organic Arugula Clamshell 681131221733
Marketside 5oz Organic Baby Spinach & Baby Kale Clamshell 681131221290
Marketside 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 681131328982
Marketside 5oz Organic Spinach Arugula Blend Clamshell 681131532082
Marketside 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 681131354776
Marketside 5oz Spring Mix 681131354998
Marketside 6 oz Butter Blend Salad 681131027861
Marketside 6oz Baby Greens 681131355025
Marketside 6oz Baby Spinach 681131027908
Marketside 8oz Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit 681131305440
Marketside 8oz Shredded Iceberg 681131328968
Marketside 9.5oz Kale Pecan Cranberry Chopped Kit 681131221320
Marketside 9oz Chopped Romaine Mix 681131221412
Marketside 9oz Premium Romaine Salad 681131387538
Naturally Better 16oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell 607880203431
Naturally Better 16oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 607880203417
Naturally Better 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 607880203424
Naturally Better 5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach &Spring Mix Clamshell 607880203363
Naturally Better 5oz Organic Arugula Clamshell 607880203394
Naturally Better 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Clamshell 607880203400
Naturally Better 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 607880203370
Naturally Better 5oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 607880203387
Natures Promise 10oz Organic Baby SpinachClamshell 688267548864
Natures Promise 10oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 688267548871
Natures Promise 5oz Organic 50-50 Spinach & Spring Mix Clamshell 688267154560
Nature’s Promise 5oz Organic Baby Arugula Clamshell 688267154478
Nature’s Promise 5oz Organic Baby Kale Clamshell 688267154492
Nature’s Promise 5oz Organic Baby Romaine Clamshell 688267154485
Natures Promise 5oz Organic Baby Spring Mix Clamshell 688267154546
Simply Nature 16oz Organic Spring Mix Clamshell 4099100088632
Simply Nature 5oz Organic Baby Spinach and Arugula Clamshell 4099100087994
Simply Nature 5oz Organic Baby Spinach Clamshell 4099100088564
Simply Nature 5oz Organic Mixed Greens Clamshell 4099100088069
Dole 8 oz Shredded Lettuce UPC 0-71430-01065-5
Marketside 8 oz Shredded Lettuce UPC 6-81131-32896-8
Kroger 8oz Shredded Lettuce UPC 0-11110-91613-6

About Listeria infections
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

