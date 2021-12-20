Lucille Roybal-Allard Announces She Will Not Seek Re-Election

Rep. Roybal-Allard

December 20, 2021

LOS ANGELES — Today, Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA-40,) the first Mexican-American woman ever elected to Congress, the first Latina to ever serve on the House Appropriations Committee and to chair an Appropriations Subcommittee released the following statement:

“Serving my Constituents in Congress has been the single most distinguished honor of my life. Over my many years of public service, I have always strived to do that which is best to help improve my community and my country. After thirty years in the House of Representatives, the time has come for me to spend more time with my family. Therefore, I have decided not to seek reelection.

“While I will not be seeking reelection in 2022, I look forward to continuing to work for the people of my district in the new year and long after I leave public office.”

