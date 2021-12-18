21 New Deaths and 3,730 New Cases of COVID in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.

3,730 new COVID-19 cases (1,560,377 cases to date)

21 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,432 deaths to date)

749 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 9,770,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Sa 12/18 F 12/17 Th 12/16 W 12/15 Tu 12/14 M 12/13 Su 12/12 Daily new cases 3,730 3,360 2,275 1,850 1,138 1,123* 1,460* Daily deaths 21 27 20 19 15 11* 5* Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases 749 772 770 751 718 698 707 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 1.7% 1.8% 1.8% 1.6% 1.4% 1.3% 1.2%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.