Sailor Wishes Family in Anaheim a Happy Holiday

Petty Officer 1st Class Jamie Trapasso will celebrate Christmas aboard the USS Essex. December 15, 2021

By Stephanie Fox, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Sailors help maintain America’s advantage at sea. This means they do not always get to celebrate holidays with their loved ones. An Anaheim, California, native serving in the United States Navy will celebrate the holidays with their fellow sailors aboard USS Essex.

“The holidays are a time to spend with friends and family,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jamie Trapasso. “My favorite holiday memories are of my annual vacations out of town or to Disneyland.”

Trapasso wants family back home to know they are missed this holiday season.

“I miss you guys a lot,” said Trapasso. “Holiday gifts from me are on their way!”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Trapasso, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.

“As a member of the Navy, I get to serve my country with pride,” added Trapasso. “And I get to do that while traveling to different countries and having job security.”

