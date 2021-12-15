Dr. Monica Sánchez Sworn in as Pico Rivera Mayor, Lutz Mayor Pro Tem



TRANSITION: Newly appointed Pico Rivera Mayor Dr. Monica Sanchez, center, with from (l-r), Councilman Raul Elias, Mayor pro tem Erik Lutz, and Councilmen Andrew Lara and Gustavo Camacho.

December 15, 2021

Staff Report

This week, Dr. Monica Sánchez and Councilmember Erik Lutz were elected Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem respectively during the weekly meeting of the City Council.

This is only the second time that a woman has served as mayor of the City.

“I am honored and privileged to have been elected by my colleagues to serve as Mayor of Pico Rivera,” said Dr. Sanchez. “I look forward to continuing to build on the success of my predecessors in serving the residents of Pico Rivera.”

Dr. Sánchez is currently a Board Member for the Southeast Area Social Services Funding Authority (SASSFA). This public agency provides social services to seniors, such as meals and job services to adults and youth at no cost.

She served as Chair on the Rio Hondo College District Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee, having served two terms.

Dr. Sánchez earned a Doctorate and Master’s degree in Education from UCLA and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from U.C. Berkeley and is an alumna of Rio Hondo College.

Dr. Sánchez works as an educator for the Los Angeles County Office of Education and advocates for women, children, and public health.

“I am very proud of Monica’s ascent to mayor of our great city,” said Councilmember Gustavo Camacho.

“I am looking forward to her leadership and pledge to work with her during this critical time of recovery.”

Councilmember Lutz will serve as Mayor Pro Tem for the next year.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues for electing me to serve as Mayor Pro Tem of Pico Rivera over the next year,” said Councilmember Lutz.

“I look forward to joining our mayor and my fellow councilmembers as we focus on issues that are most important to our residents including business recovery in a post pandemic economy, public safety and affordable housing.”

Councilmember Lutz was first elected to the Pico Rivera City Council in November 2020,

Councilman Lutz grew up in Pico Rivera, the town he loves and adores.

He played R.B.A baseball, attended Birney Elementary and Burke middle school.

In his free time, you’ll find him working on cars and riding horses.

