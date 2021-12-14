Shooting in Maywood Leaves One Dead

December 14, 2021 1:40 pm

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting death investigation. The incident was reported Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at approximately 11:55 a.m., on the 3800 block of East 56th Street in Maywood.

The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

