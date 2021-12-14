Norwalk Unveils First Battery Electric Buses

December 14, 2021

Norwalk takes its first major step towards the goal of a 100% zero-emission battery-electric bus fleet.

Norwalk, CA – On Monday, December 13, 2021, the City of Norwalk’s Norwalk Transit System (NTS) unveiled its first battery-electric buses to its fleet, as well as its ChargePoint electric charging stations. Congressmember Grace Napolitano, who is on the United States House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, was in attendance and gave some thoughtful comments on the importance of this transition.

“The NTS has continued to provide the community with efficient and economical public transportation services, all while keeping with its commitment to quality, safety, and effectiveness,” said Mayor Jennifer Perez, “The NTS has been operating for 47 years and services several neighboring communities, which makes this transition to an all-electric battery fleet important for future generations to enjoy.”

The buses were built by GILLIG of Livermore, California, in collaboration with Cummins of Columbus, Indiana who designed and manufactured the electric propulsion system for the bus. They are equipped with six onboard batteries and can be fully charged in under four hours.

The buses use a regenerative braking system that helps it reach a travel range of up to 150 miles on a single charge. The new buses mean a decreased carbon footprint and also reduced noise pollution for residents and businesses, along with a quieter, more relaxing ride for customers.

The buses and electric charging stations were purchased using two Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Bus and Bus Facilities Infrastructure grants and two FTA Urban Area Formula Program grants. All of the electric buses are expected to be in service by December 2021.

