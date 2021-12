SOURCES: Downey Has Fired City Manager Gilbert Livas, Will ‘Clean House’

December 13, 2021

Sources told HMG-CN early last Thursday that Downey City Manager Gilbert Livas was going to be fired. Thge sources were strong, but HMG-CN texted Downey Mayor Claudia Frometa if she knew anything about the firing, she texted back, What? That’s a stupid rumor.”

More texts from the source on Friday confirmed the firing and a “cleaning house.”

The vote was 3-2, and “many department heads will go with Livas.”

Stay tuned.

