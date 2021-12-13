Credit Union of Southern California Donates $10,000 to Pomona PD Charitable Efforts

CU SoCal employees present a $10,000 check to the Pomona Police Department during the Santa Cop event.

CU SoCal and Pomona PD Celebrate Holidays by Giving Back

Pomona, CA (Dec. 13, 2021) — The season of giving is in full swing, and Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) and the Pomona Police Department are celebrating in kind. On Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, CU SoCal team members joined forces with the Pomona PD and its toy drive as part of the police department’s annual Santa Cop event.

The CU SoCal team supported the event by giving out pastries and hot chocolate to those who donated, and they also surprised officers organizing the event with a $10,000 check to help aid their efforts.

“We love seeing other organizations embody our continuing mission of giving back,” said Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal Chief Executive Officer and President. “The Pomona PD exemplified our pursuit to Build Better Lives with charitable events like this. We jumped at the opportunity to bolster their efforts any way we could.”





