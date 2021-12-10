December 10, 2021 Hews Media Group-Community News eNewspaper
Click on image to view in full screen.
Thanks for reading, stay healthy! 😷🏠🗞
“Sweeping privilege against disclosure is contrary to sound public policy. You cannot assert a privilege against any disclosure of records merely because they might prove embarrassing.” ~Albert Maris
Hyper local award winning weekly community newspaper group: Cerritos news, Artesia news, Hawaiian Gardens news, Norwalk news, Lakewood news, La Mirada news, Pico Rivera news, La Palma news, Commerce news, Bellflower news, Montebello news, Whittier news
Like this:
Like Loading...