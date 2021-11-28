USC Hires Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley As Next Head Coach: Report

The University of Southern California has reportedly hired OU Coach Lincoln Riley as its next head football coach, sources confirmed to the Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman.

“Lincoln Riley is leaving OU to become the new head coach at USC, per sources,” Feldman tweeted. “It is happening. HUGE get for the Trojans and the Pac-12.”

Riley is one of the biggest names in college football having led Oklahoma to four consecutive Big 12 championships during his first four seasons as the Sooners’ head coach (2017-21) and three College Football Playoff appearances, as well as a 10-2 (7-2 Big 12) record in 2021.

The 38-year-old had previously served as the Sooners’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2015 and 2016 under former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, taking over as head coach after Stoops’ retirement in 2017.