November 26, 2021 Hews Media Group-Community News eNewspaper
Click on image to view in full screen.
Thanks for reading, stay healthy! 😷🏠🗞
“Thanksgiving is an emotional holiday. People travel thousands of miles to be with people they only see once a year. And then discover once a year is way too often.” ~Johnny Carson
Cerritos news, Artesia news, Hawaiian Gardens news, Norwalk news, Lakewood news, La Mirada news, pico rivera news, la palma news, commerce news, bellflower news, Montebello news, whittier
Like this:
Like Loading...