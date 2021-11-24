Senator Bob Archuleta Tours Modernized Facilities At Ada S. Nelson Elementary School

Los Nietos School District hosted California State Senator Bob Archuleta as he visited his alma mater, Ada S. Nelson Elementary School.

November 24, 2021

WHITTIER, CA – Los Nietos School District hosted California State Senator Bob Archuleta as he visited his alma mater, Ada S. Nelson Elementary School.

On Monday, November 15, Senator Bob Archuleta visited Ada S. Nelson Elementary School, where he attended elementary school as a young boy. He toured the campus grounds and engaged with all the students as he visited classrooms. The tour was led by the President of the Board of Trustees, Ms. Catharine Martinez, Board of Trustees Vice-president Emilio Sosa, Superintendent Jonathan Vasquez, and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction Dr. William Gideon. The students and teachers were all excited to meet him and to learn that he sat in those classrooms as a student himself.

Senator Archuleta learned about the facilities’ modernizations that have taken place at Ada S. Nelson Elementary School. The Senator witnessed how the new audio amplification system aides the District’s teachers in keeping their students engaged and eases the learning process. The student council presented the Senator with an honorary Ada S. Nelson Elementary School Jacket and an alumnus plaque.

Senator Bob Archuleta stated “I was excited to be back at Ada S. Nelson Elementary School to visit with faculty and students from our community. I credit my elementary teachers’ commitment to my early education for helping pave the way for all the academic and professional success that came throughout my life. I commend Ada S. Nelson Elementary School teachers for the academic development and personal success they help make possible every day for our students.”

“It was wonderful to have Senator Archuleta visit and tour Ada S. Nelson Elementary School,” said Catherine Martinez, President of the Los Nietos Board of Trustees. “He had the opportunity to see the students in action and see our teachers maximize the technology in each classroom. Thank you, Senator Archuleta, for your visit!”

“It was great to have Senator Bob Archuleta here to visit the school he attended as a child himself. He engaged with our students and staff throughout the tour, and we look forward to working together to support the Los Nietos Community,” said Superintendent of Los Nietos School District, Jonathan Vasquez.