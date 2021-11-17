Stater Bros Recalls Kool-Aid, Country Time Drink Mixes

Some Costco customers have received a notice telling them that KraftHeinz is recalling certain 82.5 oz Kool-Aid Tropical Punch mix because of the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass. KraftHeinz is also recalling some Country Time lemonade mix.

At least one other grocery store chain, Stater Bros, in Southern California, is recalling the Kool-Aid Tropical Punch, which was sold in 8-quart containers.

“The recall includes some powdered drink mixes sold in 19-ounce, 82-ounce and on-the-go sticks because of small particles that may have been present during production,” said Kraft Heinz director of public relations Jenna Thorton in a statement sent to NPR.

The recalled items have “Best When Used By” dates of 2023-08-31 and 2023-09-0, according to a notice from Costco.

The “Best When Used By” date is located on the bottom of the container.

The recalled products involve only some mixes with “best when used by” dates between June 13, 2023, and Oct. 3, 2023, Thorton said. However, not all products in the date range are being recalled. Consumers should contact Kraft Heinz to see if the UPC code on their product is included in the recall.

There is concern that customers may have unused portions of the drink mix because of its long shelf life.

Customers with the products should not use them.