Pico Rivera Considers Naming Rights Contract for New Mini-Pitch

Concept design for a possible naming rights agreement.

By Brian Hews • November 3, 2021

The Pico Rivera City Council, at their last council meeting, considered entering into a naming rights contract for the mini-pitch soccer field with the Roldan Brothers; Cristian, Alex, and Cesar.

The city will also discuss a sports marketing company hired to represent the Roldan Brothers regarding this sponsorship and naming rights agreement called Xtratime.

This past June the City Council entered into an agreement with Musco Lighting in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to develop the mini-pitch soccer field in the city.

The City Council approved a construction contract with C.S. Legacy Construction for the paving portion of the project and total project cost at a regular meeting in early October.

The Roldan Brothers grew up in Pico Rivera, and Cristian and Alex are currently elite professional soccer players and Cesar is a coach for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Roldan Brothers have supported the development of the mini-pitch since its inception and are interested in sponsoring the field in exchange for naming rights.

The City Council considered a fee of $8,600 per year for a term of eight years. Under the agreement, the city would allow one approved logo to be painted on the field arena area.

Their sports marketing representative, Xtratime, will be allowed to pursue additional third-party sponsorship and advertising opportunities at the mini-pitch to offset the costs of the annual sponsorship fees. Any displays or marketing must be approved by the city.