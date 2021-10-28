Financial Relief Available to Qualified California Small Business Employers

October 28, 2021

More than $100 Million in Tax Credits Available

Sacramento – The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) announces reservations will be available for the 2021 Main Street Small Business Tax Credit II, which provides COVID-19 financial relief for qualified small businesses, beginning November 1 at 8 a.m. (Pacific time). CDTFA’s online system will be accepting applications for qualified small business employers to reserve tax credits of up to $150,000.

Tax credits will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis through November 30 or until the $116 million in available credits runs out.

“These tax credits will continue to support small business owners as they hire,” said California Department of Tax and Fee Administration Director Nick Maduros. “California businesses have faced real challenges during this pandemic, and this Main Street Tax Credit is designed to help.”

Qualified small business employers may apply to reserve $1,000 per net increase in qualified employees, up to $150,000, to offset income, or sales and use taxes, when filing a return. Businesses that received a tax credit under the first round (2020) of the Main Street Small Business Tax Credit can still apply for additional credits under the Main Street Small Business Tax Credit II. Credit reservation amounts will generally be reduced by the credit reserved or received under the first round of tax credits. CDTFA’s online reservation system will perform all the qualification and tax credit calculations.

The credit applies to California small businesses that:

Employed 500 or fewer employees as of December 31, 2020, and

Experienced a decrease of 20 percent or more in income tax gross receipts by comparing specified periods.

Qualified small business owners will be able to apply for the credits on CDTFA’s online reservation system. For a list of items required to apply and to learn if you qualify, visit CDTFA’s Main Street Small Business Tax Credit II website. Business employers who apply once all credits have been exhausted will be placed on a waiting list.