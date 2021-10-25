Why Cerritos is the Best Place to Live – 2020-2021 Developments

By Cerritos Councilmember Frank Aurelio Yokoyama, Esq.

Throughout the past two challenging years, the City of Cerritos has continued to move forward with various projects and improvements.

A new online water billing portal was launched in early 2020, which offers Cerritos residential and business water customers enhanced services when paying their water utility bills. A new web-based parking permit system also was introduced.

Sunshine, Westgate, Ecology and El Rancho Verde parks received new playground equipment and surfacing in 2020. This concluded the City’s efforts, which began in 2002, to make improvements at 27 Cerritos playgrounds.

During the pandemic, the City launched a Facebook group to present information of interest to the local community in a timely and convenient manner. The group currently has more than 3,500 members.

In 2020, the City was excited to present a new Santa’s Holiday Float for the enjoyment of our residents. The float will be returning this holiday season.

Earlier this year, the Cerritos Electric Utility began accepting applications for residential service. Qualifying Cerritos residents who sign up for the service have the opportunity to lower their electricity costs with a 5 percent discount on generation charges.

With the growing number of attacks against Asian Americans rising nationwide, the City adopted a resolution denouncing hate crimes against Asian Americans or any person. Tips on how to protect yourself can be found on safercerritos.com.

The City reopened the majority of its facilities on July 1, after more than a year of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cerritos Olympic Swim and Fitness Center was one of the final facilities to reopen in September, following various improvements made to the pool.

The City’s Draft 2021-2029 Housing Element is now available for public review and comment through Monday, November 8. A copy of the draft document is available on the City’s website at cerritos.us.

The City is pleased to announce that the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts will open its 2021-2022 Season with Gold- and Platinum-selling artist and entertainer Marie Osmond on Friday, December 3. The CCPA will follow all recommendations and requirements from public health officials to protect the health and safety of patrons, performers, volunteers and staff. The upcoming season also features magicians Penn & Teller, Disco diva Gloria Gaynor, Broadway songstress Lea Salonga and Rock star Don Felder. Tickets are on sale now at cerritoscenter.com.

Kia of Cerritos recently acquired a building in the Cerritos Auto Square to be used for additional automobile sales. The company will modernize the facility and beautify the landscaping in the coming year.

The Cerritos City Council approved an agreement between Cerritos College and Norm Reeves Honda Superstore in the Cerritos Auto Square for Honda to pay the college monthly rent to use space on the campus for new vehicle storage.

The City of Cerritos is currently working with the Cerritos Auto Square Dealers Association to create a video that will document the unique history of the Cerritos Auto Square and the successful partnership between the auto dealers and the City of Cerritos. The film will feature auto dealership owners and general managers, in addition to City officials and staff who were instrumental in the evolution and development of the Cerritos Auto Square. It will include both current and archival footage and photos to tell an entertaining story about the success of the world famous auto mall and how it came to be.

This year the City is excited to return in-person for many of its popular annual events.

The City will celebrate Halloween with a Friday Night Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular at Liberty Park, Cerritos Park East and Heritage Park. Children ages 3 to 11 are invited to dress in costume, play games and take home a Halloween candy goodie bag.

The Cerritos Senior Center’s annual Health and Wellness Fair will be held on Friday, November 5. The annual fair links seniors to resources that encourage a healthy, well-rounded approach to aging.

The City’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 11 at 10 a.m. near the Cerritos Veterans Memorial in the Cerritos Civic Center. The event is being held in honor of those who have defended our nation’s freedom by serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The community is invited to attend the City’s annual tree lighting event on Monday, November 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cerritos Civic Center. The evening features holiday music, entertainment, crafts and fun for the entire family. Santa will be available for visits following the lighting.

City staff has been preliminarily informed that the new grocery store in Cerritos, Amazon Fresh, will open in mid-to-late November 2021, subject to change.

I am pleased to report on these updates for the City of Cerritos. The City looks forward to another productive year in 2022.