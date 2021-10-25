Whitney High School Celebrates Two Students Earning a Perfect Score on an AP Exam

October 25, 2021

The ABC Unified School District and Whitney High School congratulate students Kayla Hamakawa and Max Zou for earning perfect scores on an Advanced Placement (AP) Exam. Both students achieved the top score in the subject of Computer Science Principles. Kayla and Max are two of only 335 students worldwide with a perfect score in this subject.

“I am delighted that we have not just one but two students earning every point possible on an AP exam,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu. “These scores are a reflection of the students’ hard work and the dedicated teachers who have provided support and instruction.”

The Advanced Placement Program offers college-level courses and exams students may take in high school. The courses and exams offered through AP allow students to earn college credit, the possibility of skipping introductory classes in college, and demonstrate a student’s commitment to complete challenging school work.

“In all of my years in education, I’ve never seen this before,” said Whitney High School Principal John Briquelet. “To have one student earn a perfect score on an AP exam is very rare, but to have two is simply amazing. I’m not only proud of Kayla and Max, but of their instructor, Eamon Marchant.”

The College Board, a non-profit organization that oversees other programs, including the SAT, oversees the AP Program.