Human Remains Found In Cerritos

October 20, 2021

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives today announced that because a set of human remains were found on state property near a freeway in Cerritos the California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding them.

Detectives were called at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday to an area near the Bloomfield Avenue onramp of the westbound Artesia (91) Freeway, where they found the remains, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Cerritos’ Daryl Evans told HMG-CN, ” The human remains were found by a citizen on the Bloomfield Avenue westbound on-ramp to the 91 freeway. The body was in a state of decomposition. The human remains were located on property belonging to the State of California. Thus, the matter will be investigated by the California Highway Patrol Investigative Services Unit. All inquires should be addressed to that CHP investigative unit. No other information is available at this time as the investigation is in its preliminary phase.”

