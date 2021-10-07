Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents B a l l e t X

COSTA MESA, CA – Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Philadelphia’s premiere contemporary ballet company BalletX, led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, in its SCFTA debut on Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 pm. BalletX, whose dancers were named “among America’s best” by The New York Times, commissions choreographers from around the world to create dance that is “fresh, inclusive, and connects to what people want” (Philadelphia Citizen) while “positioning Philadelphia on the cutting edge of contemporary ballet” (The Dance Journal).

The Center program includes “Increasing” (2014) choreographed by Mathew Neenan to music of Franz Schubert; “Napoleon/Napoleon” (2018) choreographed by Cayetano Soto to music by Aram Khachaturian, Vivaldi, Shostakovich, Antonio Machín, & Chavela Vargas; and “Steep Drop, Euphoric” (2019) choreographed by Nicolo Fonte to music by Ezio Bosso, Ólafur Arnalds

About the repertoire, The New York Times said of “Increasing” “…vulnerable, openhearted and, above all, marvelously free … shows each of [the BalletX dancers] as emotional, both private and social; their unfolding world is carried along by the music’s changing current.”

Now in their 16th season, BalletX has been blazing a path of creativity and innovation across leading stages, including The Kennedy Center, The Joyce Theater and Jacob’s Pillow, and has quickly become the “IT Company” to watch.

Founded in 2005 by Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan, BalletX is led by Cox, whose tenure as Artistic & Executive Director has produced over 100 world premiere ballets by nearly 60 choreographers, a record “few companies can match,” according to The New York Times. Under Cox’s leadership, BalletX has been hailed as an “epicenter of creation” (Dance Magazine) and “place of choreographic innovation” (The New Yorker), putting Philadelphia on the map as an international destination for contemporary ballet.

BalletX is one of three of the most innovative North American dance companies headed to Orange County. Along with the recent Alonzo King LINES (September 11) and Parsons Dance Company (November 20) The Center is hosting an extraordinary range of performances from modern dance to contemporary ballet. “Each of these companies was chosen to open our season because of the quality of the dancers and the unique style of the choreographers. Nothing can compare to the excitement of live dance. The choreography is imaginative, and each company has its own unique style. Dance is the perfect way to open our season back at Segerstrom Hall stage. This is an experience you do not want to miss!” shares Judy Morr, Executive Vice President.

Single tickets for BalletX at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $39 and are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

