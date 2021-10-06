Police believe suspect shot ‘multiple persons’ at Arlington, Texas high school, fled scene

Law enforcement agencies responded to an “active shooter situation” at Timberview High School in Arlington, a city west of Dallas. Local news reports show heavily armed police and other emergency responders in the school’s parking lot.

The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that the school was on lockdown Wednesday morning.

The “unknown suspect” immediately fled the scene after opening fire, according to that preliminary briefing. The number of victims and their conditions is unknown.

Police said the scene at the high school is currently secure, and there is no current threat to the public or the school.

The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a “methodical search” and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.