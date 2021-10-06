Hispanic Heritage Month: Boeing Donates $1 Million, $175K to Local Organizations

In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month here in the U.S., last week Boeing announced the company is donating $1 million to organizations supporting the Hispanic and Latinx communities to fund educational programs to help diversify the STEM career pipeline and uplift leadership and business development programs.

In California, that includes seven grants totaling $175,000 supporting the following organizations:

TELACU Education Foundation – support for the College Success Program which combines important financial assistance with highly effective programs that empower 99% of its students to attain at minimum a Bachelor’s degree

Hispanic Scholarship Fund – support for services and scholarships to students and parents, providing them the knowledge and resources to successfully complete a higher education

Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE) – support for statewide program designed to prepare low-income, high-school-aged Latinas for a self-sufficient future that will allow for economic and political parity through a college education

Proyecto Pastoral – investing in the education pipeline program, a cradle-to-career pathway for students in Boyle Heights to have access to an equitable education in order to build a healthy, safe and thriving community

InnerCity Struggle – support for academic programming to build a powerful and an influential movement of youth and families on the east side of Los Angeles, providing holistic academic and wellness services to their student and youth leaders

Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) – support for the 25th anniversary celebration of one of the most prominent museums of Latin American Art in the U.S. that honors prominent Latinos and their contributions to their communities

“I am thrilled about Boeing’s Hispanic Heritage Month announcement. Partnering with these seven California-based organizations will allow us to extend our reach beyond STEM and Veteran outreach, and provide support in areas like health and wellness, the arts, and financial education assistance for college students,” said Kristie Hernandez, Boeing’s Senior Government & Community Relations Specialist.

During this month and year-round, we are committed to working with organizations who understand the needs of the Hispanic community and cultivate resources to meet those needs. As a former TELACU scholar and first-generation college graduate, I have had the opportunity to experience firsthand the significant contributions and impact these organizations have on student academic success, families and our community at large. By investing in these organizations, we are helping them elevate the communities they serve, and in turn, together we are helping to transform lives and the world.”

