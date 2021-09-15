Sept. 6-12, 2021 La Mirada Crime Summary
Notable Arrests
- During a traffic stop deputies arrested a suspect for open container in public, resisting arrest, and battery on a peace officer.
- A suspect was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon and vandalism.
- Five suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.
Robbery
- An armed suspect stole cash and cigarettes during an early morning robbery on the 15000 block of Imperial Hwy. No injuries were sustained during the incident.
Aggravated Assault
- A daytime assault was reported on the 15100 block of Alicante Rd. The suspect was detained and arrested at the scene. No injuries were sustained during the incident.
- A victim was assaulted by four male adults on during a daytime altercation on the 14500 block of Telegraph Rd. The suspects fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. The victim was treated for his injuries.
Vehicle Burglary
- Various tools were reported stolen during an overnight burglary on the 16300 block of Summershade Dr.
- An early morning burglary was reported on the 14200 block of Leisure Dr. A purse was stolen.
- A laptop and keys were reported stolen during a daytime window smash burglary on the 15900 block of Alicante Rd.
Grand Theft
- Various merchandise was reported stolen during an afternoon theft on the 15200 block of Rosecrans Ave.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 14300 block of De Alcala Dr.
- An afternoon theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 14900 block of La Mirada Blvd.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 14700 block of Artesia Blvd.
- An overnight theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 14300 block of Rosecrans Ave.
Grand Theft Auto
- A trailer was reported stolen on the 14300 block of Gannet St.
- A sedan was reported stolen on the 14900 block of La Mirada Blvd.
- A sedan was reported stolen on the 14300 block of Industry Cir.
- A SUV was reported stolen on the 14300 block of Grayville Dr.
- A SUV was reported stolen on the 15300 San Simon Ln.
- An attempted theft of a truck was reported on the 14000 block of Salada Rd.
- An attempted theft of a SUV was reported on the 16500 block of Blackburn Dr.
- A stolen sedan was recovered on the 14700 block of Richvale Dr.
- A stolen trailer was recovered on the 14200 block of San Ardo Dr.
- A stolen sedan was reported on the 16000 block of Canary Ave.
