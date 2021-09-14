626 Night Market at OC Fair

626 Night Market is back at OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California. The Californian festival features 200+ food, merchandise, crafts, arts, games, music and entertainment attractions in an epic event that appeals to all ages.

When: Oct. 1-3, Oct. 8-10 & Oct. 22-24

Hours: Friday & Saturday, 4 p.m.-midnight; Sunday, 4-11 p.m. (Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10)

Friday, Oct. 22, 4 p.m.-midnight; Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 23-24, 1-10 p.m.

Where: OC Fair & Event Center – OC Promenade, Lot G and Lot I

How much: $5 admission plus fees; free for children 3 and younger. Parking is $10. Most vendors accept cash only; ATMs are available.

More info: Visit 626 Night Market

