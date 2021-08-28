BREAKING: Police Cars Surround Mail Place Mall In Santa Ana

Police at Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. Photo by Cora Hews.

1:45 p.m.

August 28, 2021

The co-publisher of HMG-CN drove by Main Place mall at around 1:40 PM today and observed at least 40 police cars surrounding the mall with their lights blaring and they had blocked all entrances to the mall.

HMG-CN will update when available.

2 p.m.

Santa Ana police watch commander told HMG that a man was reported brandishing a gun but when they apprehended the suspect he did not have a gun.

