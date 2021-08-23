Whitney High School Ranked Second in State, 15th in Nation in STEM

Garnering a score of 99.86 out of a possible 100, U.S. News released its 2021 Best U.S. High Schools rankings with Cerritos-based Whitney High School ranking second in California.

Whitney was ranked 25th, and 15th in STEM high schools nationally.

“It’s a great honor for Whitney High School to be recognized as a top high school both nationally and statewide,” said Principal John Briquelet. “This honor goes to our entire school community – our students who work so hard, our staff who are dedicated and give so much to our students, and our families who provide unwavering support for our school.”

U.S. News ranked 17,860 public high schools out of the nearly 24,000 that they reviewed. They used information from the U.S. Department of Education, statewide assessment test scores and graduation rates, and Advanced Placement examination data to rank the high schools. The publication considered six ranking indicators: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

“We are so very proud of Whitney High School for being ranked highly by U.S. News again this year,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu. “We know that this is due in great part to the extraordinary teachers, staff, and administrators at Whitney High School. Also, bravo to the amazing students and families. You should all be very proud.”

U.S. News ranked all four of ABCUSD’s high schools in the top 750 high schools in California, with Cerritos High School ranked 64th, Gahr High School ranked 295th, and Artesia High School ranked 749th. All ABCUSD high schools ranked within the top 30% of the national rankings.

You can see the entire U.S. News Best U.S. High School rankings here.

