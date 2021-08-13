Rand Paul’s Wife Coincidentally Bought COVID Stock in Feb. 2020 After Congress Was Briefed

August 13, 2021 Washington (CNN) Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky revealed Wednesday that his wife in February 2020 purchased up to $15,000 in stock in Gilead Sciences, the maker of the antiviral drug remdesivir.

Remdesivir later became the first drug to be approved for treating Covid-19. Paul’s filing with the Senate shows that between $1,000 and $15,000 of Gilead stock was purchased.

Paul’s reporting came 16 months late. The STOCK Act — which was enacted in 2012 to outlaw congressional insider trading, or the use of nonpublic information for one’s financial benefit — requires trade disclosures within 45 days.

The financial disclosure was more than a year late because the initial filing wasn’t properly transmitted, according to Paul spokesperson Kelsey Cooper, who also noted that Paul’s wife, Kelley, lost money on the investment.

Last year Dr. Paul completed the reporting form for an investment made by his wife using her own earnings, an investment which she has lost money on. This was done in the appropriate reporting time window,” Cooper said in a statement. The tap dancing coo-coo for coco puffs Kentuck Senator said, “In the process of preparing to file his annual financial disclosure for last year, he learned that the form was not transmitted and promptly alerted the filing office and requested their guidance. In accordance with that guidance he filed both reports today.” News of the delayed financial disclosure drew swift backlash from government ethics experts and advocates on Wednesday. “The senator ought to have an explanation for the trade and, more importantly, why it took him almost a year and a half to discover it from his wife,” James Cox, a law professor at Duke University, told The Washington Post , which first reported the disclosure. “The fact that he didn’t disclose it, and the investigations of other senators for possible insider trading related to Covid didn’t trigger him to disclose, it is very troubling,” Walter Shaub, a senior ethics fellow with the Project on Government Oversight, said Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” adding that it wouldn’t matter if Paul’s wife made or lost money off the trade for it to be acceptable.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments