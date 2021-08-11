Su Casa and My Stuff Bags Puts a Smile on Children’s Faces

Janeen Holmes (l), My Stuff Bags CEO and Su Casa’s Lilly Lopez stuff 240 My Stuff Bags into a vehicle to go to one of Su Casa’s shelters.

August 11, 2021

So many times when families come to Su Casa, they bring only the clothes on their backs, never to see their belongings again. My Stuff Bags provides bags that will be given to every child who comes to Su Casa to make sure that they have something they can call their own again. Each bag is filled with a stuffed animal, toys, games, and other items designed to put a smile on a child’s face.

The My Stuff Bags Foundation, with the help of thousands of people across the country, provides unfortunate children with new belongings and new hope through its innovative My Stuff Bags program.

Their Volunteer Center is now open. Call 818-865-3860 or email [email protected] to schedule an appointment.

They are still accepting drop-off and mail-in donations Monday – Thursday, 9:30AM to 4:30PM PST. Please include a My Stuff Bags Donation Record with your items

Cash donations matter now more than ever. Please consider making a donation here to give a hurting child the gift of a My Stuff Bag. Call us Monday-Thursday for help processing your cash donation.

Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence is located at 3750 Anaheim Street, Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90804.

www.sucasadv.org

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments